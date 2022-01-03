New Janet Jackson Documentary ‘JANET’ Official Trailer Has Dropped [VIDEO]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Baby it’s cold outside, so you know that means it’s binge watching and riveting documentary time. To ring in the New Year the official trailer dropped on January 1st for Lifetimes newest must see documentary ‘JANET’ about mega star Janet Jackson.

A&E and Lifetime has just dropped the trailer for the first episode in their two-part documentary about Janet Jackson titled ‘JANET’ that premieres Friday, January 28th and will continue on January 29th. According to reports ‘JANET’ the celebration of the 40th anniversary of the 5 time Grammy Award winning performer Janet Jackson‘s self titled debut album that she released at 16 years old, took 5 years to put together.

Lifetime has billed the documentary as “the definitive story on Janet Jackson.” “With full, unprecedented access to the global icon, ‘JANET’ is an intimate, honest and unfiltered look at her untold story that includes never seen before home videos.

Finally tea poured straight from the owners kitchen.

‘JANET’ was executive produced by Janet Jackson, who has always maintained the CONTROL in her career, along side with her brother Randy Jackson and directed by Ben Hirsh.

‘Janet‘ will premiere on Lifetime and A&E on January 28, 2022 at 8pm.

Take a look at the official trailer to ‘JANET’ in the video below.

