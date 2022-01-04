Andy Cohen Will Be Back Next NYE Despite His Shady Drunken Comments

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Talk about Watch What Happens Live, the King of the Real Housewives franchise, where shade runs rampant, Andy Cohen, allegedly was in the hot seat with CNN after making some too much to drink embarrassing shady comments during CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live, but now allegedly CNN is saying no harm no foul, Andy Cohen, will be invited back in spite off.

53 year old Andy Cohen along with CNN’s Anderson Cooper was hosting CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live when the ball dropped he decided to drop shade on exiting New York Mayor Bill de Blasio LIVE on air:

“Watching Mayor de Blasio do his victory lap dance after four years of the crappiest term as the mayor of New York … the only thing that Democrats and Republicans can agree on is what a horrible mayor he has been so Sayonara sucka!”

Anderson Coopers response was:

“Is that how you want to start the new year?”

Andy Cohen also live on air encouraged his 90 year old parents to eat edibles then proceeded to go in on Ryan Seacrest that was hosting Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve. Andy Cohen allegedly was guilty of have one too much.

“If you look behind me, you’ll see Ryan Seacrest’s group of losers performing,” … “I’m sorry but if you’re watching ABC, you’re watching nothing.”

If I take one more drink, I’m gon’ f*****’ you, Is that what you wanna do shawty?, ♫

Rumor had it that Anderson Cooper was embarrassed and would rather not host on New Years Eve and Andy Cohen wouldn’t be invited back by CNN to host next year.

Andy Cohen is now responding with his regrets of his ringing in the New Year comments and CNN is allegedly going to invite him back for next year:

“The only thing that I regret saying, the only thing is that I slammed the ABC broadcast,” … “And I really like Ryan Seacrest and he’s a great guy and I really regret saying that and I was just stupid and drunk and feeling it.” …“I was continuing the Journey rant and I just kept talking and I shouldn’t have and I felt bad about that, so that is the only thing,”

CNN had an interesting way of dealing with the New Year rant, a spokeswoman for CNN told PEOPLE:

“Andy said something he shouldn’t have on live tv. We’ve addressed it with him and look forward to having him back again next year.”

Only in America can you get drunk while working on LIVE television say some ugly stuff and still keep your job…now ladies and gentlemen that’s what you call privilege, cause I bet you if NeNe Leakes would have done that, she might have gotten sued on top of being fired without receiving her check for that nights work…#IJS

Take a listen to Andy Cohen’s interview below.

