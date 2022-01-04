LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE

Sunday’s loss to the New Orleans Saints may have been the Panthers eleventh loss in thirteen games but it seems like many around the league are still sold on the fact that the Panthers will be hanging on to head coach Matt Rhule for year number three. While there have been a lot of people that have seemed to come around to the idea of Rhule coming back, one guest on the Mac Attack earlier today said that this would be a bad move for the Panthers and owner David Tepper.

Paul Finebaum of the SEC Network who covers college football for ESPN made it pretty well known in his chat with Mac and Bone on Wednesday morning that he thinks that the Panthers are making a mistake with Rhule.

“He’s a college coach. I like him. I was a huge fan of him in college, but this is not going to work. I don’t know what it solved with owner David Tepper putting off the inevitable. It’s a failure.” -Paul Finebaum on Matt Rhule on the Mac Attack

Paul Finebaum: Rhule is Not Going to Work; Tepper is Delaying Inevitable was originally published on wfnz.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: