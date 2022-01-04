LOCAL NEWS: Heinen’s Adjusting Hours as Stores Face Staffing Shortage

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE

2022 is already off to a rough start for many businesses and one well-known area business is already making changes to keep up with current staffing demands.

Heinens, a longtime supermarket chain in Greater Cleveland, has announced that they are changing the hours for the time being.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

Effective Jan. 10, all locations in Northeast Ohio will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday through Saturday.

The popular local grocery store chain took to social media to let customers know of the change of hours.

Of course, they are not alone in not having enough staff to help with operations and the chain is looking for new employees to help them. You can apply here or learn more info.

For a list of Heinen’s locations, click here.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Xinhua News Agency and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of OLIVIER DOULIERY and Getty Images

Third Picture Courtesy of Facebook