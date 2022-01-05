Local
More Than 300 Baltimore Police Employees Quarantined Due To COVID-19

Federal judge overseeing Baltimore Police consent decree says defunding the police is not an option

Source: Baltimore Sun / Getty

Several hundred Baltimore Police officers and other employees are in quarantine because of COVID-19.

Of those quarantined, 227 are police personnel who have tested positive for COVID-19. There are 78 people awaiting test results. That comes out to roughly 12% of the 2,500 member force.

Spokeswoman Amanda Krotki has not provided any information on how the department is handling staffing shortages, but said “We’re all still working and protecting the city.”

Read More: Baltimore Sun 

See Also: Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan Declares State Of Emergency In Response To COVID-19 Surge

More Than 300 Baltimore Police Employees Quarantined Due To COVID-19  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Exclusives
Close