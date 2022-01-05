13 People Killed Including 7 Children in Philly House Fire

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

This early morning, a Philadelphia rowhouse in Fairmount experienced a tragic fire which left at least 13 people dead, 7 of which were children and two people are in critical condition.

Firefighters arrived to the three-story rowhouse on North 23rd Street in Fairmount at around 6:40 a.m. This area is a little in between the Philadelphia Museum of Art and Temple University.

“It was terrible,” Philadelphia Deputy Fire Commissioner Craig Murphy said. “This is probably one of the worst fires I ever been to.”

The house was so engulfed in flames and the fire was so out of control that it took the firefighters about 50 mins to get the fire under control.

Firefighters revealed that the damage of the fire was mainly contained to only one of the rowhouses in the neighborhood.

“This is without a doubt one of the most tragic days in our city’s history — lost of so many people in such a tragic way,” Mayor Jim Kenney said at the start of a news conference late Wednesday morning.

“Losing so many kids is just devastating. … Keep these babies in your prayers,” Kenney said.

As this story continues to develop, we send our prayers and support to the 13 people who lost their lives in this tragic fire.

