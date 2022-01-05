- Sports
Home- Sports

Ellis Williams: West-Coast Style Offense Could Benefit Darnold

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Carolina Panthers

Source: Jared C. Tilton / Getty

 

It is safe to say that many Carolina Panthers fans have quit on QB Sam Darnold, and rightfully so, as Darnold has posted just 7 touchdowns to 12 interceptions this season. But given how much he is owed next season, it is likely that Darnold will at least be on the roster, and will enter the off-season as the favorite to start the season opener in 2022. One of the many tasks at hand for Matt Rhule this off-season is to hire an offensive coordinator, after firing Joe Brady during the bye week. Rhule mentioned after the firing, that he stepped out of his comfort zone when hiring Brady, and wants to get to playing his brand of football. No names have been mentioned yet for the position, as Jeff Nixon is currently holding that role, and potentially auditioning to be the next OC, but Ellis Williams joined Wilson & Norfleet this afternoon, and this to say about the play-caller, in regards to Sam Darnold being the signal-caller:

“They need to install a play-action heavy, under center, wide-zone style of offense, that we’ve seen run wild through this league.  Those types of offenses are taylor-made to have the reads be easier for the quarterbacks, it’s a run first scheme, heavy tight ends, and it can simplify the game for Sam Darnold”

Ellis Williams: West-Coast Style Offense Could Benefit Darnold  was originally published on wfnz.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
10 Times Meghan Markle Gave Us Duchess Of Sussex Glamour
10 photos
Videos
Latest
The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards

This Year’s Grammy Award Ceremony Postponed Due to…

 3 hours ago
01.01.70
US-JUSTICE-POLITICS-RACE-FLOYD

George Floyd’s 4 Yr Old Niece Survives Shooting…

 5 hours ago
01.01.70
The Force MD's Live In Concert

Jessie D Of The Legendary Force MD’s Has…

 8 hours ago
01.01.70

Florida Rapper J $tash Reportedly Killed Girlfriend &…

 24 hours ago
09.27.44
Exclusives
Close