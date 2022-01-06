BROWNS: Baker Mayfield Fed Up With “Drama Stirring Reporters”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE

The drama that goes in regarding a certain Cleveland sports team in Berea just won’t stop, even though the final game of the current season is on the horizon.

Apparently, there are reports that there are some cracks in the relationship between Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and head coach Kevin Stefanski.

After seeing The Plain Dealer release a story on the Mayfield-Stefanski situation from one of the sports journalists, the injured QB was not having it and took to his Twitter account to slam “drama stirring reporters,” while denying those reports at the same time.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

In the tweet, Baker takes to task veteran Browns beat reporter Mary Kay Cabot and, it appears, other unmentioned members of the Cleveland media. Cabot’s tweet said Mayfield must resolve his differences with the second year head coach in case they need to co-exist. Mayfield had his fifth year option for 2022 picked up by the team before the season.

Mayfield’s response in his tweet included the story and status from Cabot on Twitter, which he slammed it as “clickbait.”

He is definitely mad at the reporter.

This is not the first time Mayfield had issues not only with members of the press, but also his fellow teammates. Most notably, the whole “Odell Beckham saga” got all sorts of unwanted “media attention, both locally and nationally.”

Then again, it’s not surprising to see something regarding both Mayfield and Stefanski hit the press considering many Browns fans and football fans in general, along with members of the sports media, are blaming the two for the team’s disastrous 2021-22 season.

Luckily for those who can’t take another Browns game right now, the season finale is not too far away.

They are slated to play against the playoff-bound Cincinnati Bengals in Cleveland at FirstEnergy Stadium on Jan. 9 at 1 p.m.

Let’s see how many Browns fans will show up for that matchup.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Joe Sargent and Getty Images

Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland