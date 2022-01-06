LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE

Monday Georgia takes on Alabama in a rematch of the SEC title game, as the two college football powers will face-off for the national championship, in Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Tide routed Georgia 41-24 back in December to clinch their spot in the 2021 College Football Playoff. Both teams earned impressive wins in the semifinals, as Bama took down Cincinnati 27-6, and Georgia made quick work of Michigan 34-11, setting up the rematch. The biggest question entering Monday’s game, is can QB Stetson Bennett IV lead Georgia to that elusive championship? The Bulldogs haven’t won a national title since the 1981 season when Herschel Walker carried the team all the way. To help answer that question, Dari Nowkhah, SEC Network host joined Wilson & Norfleet earlier today, and had this to say:

“I think Stetson Bennett is a national championship level player, because of the cast around him, and because of the fact, he’s not going to make any critical mistakes. “

There’s no denying that Bennett will have to replicate his performance against Michigan on Monday night, but if Georgia can establish the run game, and keep the offense on schedule, Bennett has proven he has the ability to make big-time throws, on the national stage.

Dari Nowkhah: Stetson Bennett Can Lead UGA to National Title was originally published on wfnz.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: