Shane Beamer: We’re In A Great Position To Continue To Grow Entering 2022

The Head Coach of the South Carolina Gamecocks joined Kyle Bailey on Thursday’s edition of the Clubhouse as he recapped his first year as a head coach that ended in a big bowl win, and the expectations being higher entering year 2.

The conversation started off with Shane recalling the thrill of the win and having to get doused in mayo as he said the mayo is not completely off of him and he joked about getting hit in the head with the mayo bucket saying that he was anticipating getting doused in mayo that he did not expect to get with a bucket but luckily he is alright.

The MVP of the Duke’s Mayo Bowl was Dakereon Joyner as Shane said he is such a special young man and he is a guy who goes so hard that you have to hold him back during practice because of how competitive he is and he is so happy for him and he didn’t expect Dakereon to have the performance he had last week.

In off-the-field news, the Gamecocks got a big name from the transfer portal as former Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler will be in Columbia for the 2022 season as when asked about the former Oklahoma QB Shane told Kyle:

“You can never have too many QB’s as we had 4 playing this year, and this just makes our QB room better as this creates great competition as Spencer is not only a great player but a great person.”

Shane also noted that the 2022 season is going to be different for the Gamecocks as they will be losing some senior leaders and people are going to be hyping them up a little more now, and Shane said the key now is to work even harder to make that next step because things change on a yearly basis.

