Mike Renner: Panthers Could Be In Position to Get First QB Off the Board

With the Panthers heading into the final week of the regular season out of the playoff race, the focus for the Panther fan base seems to be on positioning the team in the best spot in the draft to get a piece that this team desperately needs. Left tackle is the spot that most people are looking at with the Panthers top ten pick with names like Evan Neal, Ikem Ekwonu and Charles Cross amongst those that are being looked at in this range as part of a strong tackle class.

Mike Renner, draft analyst for Pro Football Focus, stopped by with the Mac Attack this morning and said that while he likes the tackle class, he has been pleased with what he has seen from Brady Christensen when he has been at left tackle, the position that he thrived at in his time at BYU. Instead, he looks at this as a great opportunity for the Panthers to get their franchise quarterback.

“This is a good year to address the quarterback in the draft. They (the Panthers) could very well be in good position to get the first guy off the board with the way the draft it is falling. There is not a ton of talent, but these guys have physical tools. They might not be polished products like we saw coming out last year, but they are guys that have big arms and are athletic like Matt Corral coming out of Ole Miss. He has everything you could want from the quarterback position. -Mike Renner, Pro Football Focus

Renner will join the Mac Attack each Friday from now until the NFL Draft and break down everything that you need to know concerning the Panthers to get you ready for April.

