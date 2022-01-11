The Bijou Star Files: The ‘Porsha’s Family Matters’ Fight Drama

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, January 11, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Porsha Williams Addresses The Altercation During The Recent Episode Of ‘Porsha’s Family Matters’ — “I Take Accountability For Reacting Strongly”

For the second week in a row, all eyes were on Porsha Williams as she was trending on Twitter for the follow-up to the altercation that happened on her show ‘Porsha’s Family Matters.’ Read More

Porsha Williams’ Cousin, Terrica Ford, Calls Her Out For Disrespecting Mama Gina & Claims The Reality Star Was ‘Messing Around’ W/ Simon Guobadia While He Was Still Married

Porsha Williams’ reality series ‘Porsha’s Family Matters’ is definitely bringing the drama on and off the screen! Read More

Falynn Pina Shares Alleged Text Messages From Her Ex-Husband Simon Guobadia

We’re ten days into 2022, and the drama with Simon Guobadia, his ex-wife Falynn Pina, and her current fiancé Jaylan Banks continues. Earlier today, the back and forth occurred when Simon took to his Instagram to share a message about abuse following yesterday’s episode of ‘Porsha’s Family Matters’ where a physical altercation between Porsha, her ex Dennis and one of his family members occurred. Read More

BOB SAGET FOUND LYING WITH HAND ON CHEST… According to Cops

Bob Saget‘s family was desperately trying to get a hold of him, not knowing he’d died in his hotel room — and cops are now painting a more complete picture of what they found there. Read More

‘L&HH’ MONIECE SLAUGHTER ALLEGED VICTIM GETS PROTECTION …She Attacked Me At Cardi B Party!!!

Moniece Slaughter is being ordered to stay away from a person who claims the “Love & Hip Hop” star attacked them at a birthday bash for Cardi B. Read More

BREAKTHROUGH HEART SURGERY GIVE THE MAN A PIG HEART …In Order To Save His Life!!

For the first time ever, surgeons transplanted a heart from a genetically modified pig into a human patient, in order to save his life … If all goes well, this could be the start of life-saving treatment for many patients in dire need. Read More

BETTY WHITE Cause Of Death Revealed …SUFFERED STROKE 6 DAYS BEFORE PASSING

Betty White died from a stroke … a stroke she suffered nearly a week before she passed … Read More

STEPH & AYESHA CURRY WE’RE NOT IN AN OPEN RELATIONSHIP… Wife Slams Rumors

Ayesha Curry is putting an end to “ridiculous” rumors she’s in an open relationship with her NBA superstar husband, Stephen Curry … saying it’s 100% not true. Read More

Offset Shares A Video Of His Bland Pasta He Was Served In Italy (Video)

Offset while sitting in what appeared to be the dining room of a hotel, he shared a plate of pasta that looked unflavored, seasoned, and overall bland. Read More

Safaree Denies Nicki Minaj Purchased His Jewelry After Participating In The 10 Year Challenge

​​Today, Safaree shared several photos on his Instagram story of what he used to look like before his weight loss transformation. Read More

Jaheim Says He Wants To Battle It Out Hit-For-Hit Against Usher

It’s an all-new year, and it seems like the Verzuz concept of artists battling each other as they play hits from their catalog is still very much in demand. So in demand, that Jaheim has taken to social media to share who he is willing to battle. Read More

Meek Mill Reveals the ‘Freakiest’ Thing He’s Ever Done in the Bedroom

In a pair of clips with Supa Dupa Humble for Dirty Street Confessions, Meek Mill says he wants more practice eating ass and revealed he once had an orgy with sixteen women. Read More

Snoop Dogg Files Trademark for ‘Snoop Doggs’ Hot Dog Brand

It looks like Snoop Dogg is shifting gears for his next business endeavor. Read More

Chris Brown Shares Video That Erroneously Claims to Show ‘Artificial Sun’ Being Launched by China

The video that Brown shared with his fans on Monday—which is not at all true—actually shows people watching on as a rocket is seemingly launched into space…not an entire planet. He also posted the video on his Instagram Stories. Read More

Krayzie Bone Reflects on ‘Verzuz’ Fight With Three 6 Mafia: ‘We Look Like Assh*les’

Krayzie Bone is looking back at last month’s Three 6 Mafia and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony’s Verzuz battle fight. Read More

Leader of Anti-Vax Group Tells Supporters Drinking Urine Is COVID ‘Antidote,’ Citing ‘Tons and Tons of Research’

The leader of an anti-vax group called Vaccine Police is urging his followers to drink their own urine, Read More

Norway Instructs Conscripts Leaving Military to Return Underwear and Socks for Future Recruits

Norway’s military is addressing an underwear, sock, and bra shortage by telling those who have completed their service to return their undergarments for use by the next wave of recruits, Read More

Pope Francis Comments on So-Called Cancel Culture ‘Invading Many Circles and Public Institutions’

Pope Francis is opening up about his thoughts on “cancel culture.” Read More

50 Cent Trolls Lil Meech Over Woman’s Claim That He ‘Smelled Like a Pound of Onions’

A video of a woman claiming rapper/actor Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr. smells “musty” has gone viral, providing 50 Cent with jokes for the Black Mafia Family star. Read More

Pete Davidson Shares Statement on Bob Saget’s Death, Says Comedian Helped Him With ‘Rough Mental Health Stuff’

Pete Davidson says it was “an honor” to know Bob Saget, who died on Sunday at the age of 65. Read More

Study Shows Common Cold T-Cells Could Offer Protection From COVID-19

A new small-scale study shows that high levels of T-cells from the common cold could potentially boost a person’s protection against COVID-19. Read More

LAPD Officers Rescue Injured Pilot Moments Before A Train Hits His Crashed Plane

Los Angeles Police Department officers in Pacoima County rescued a pilot from a crashed plane just moments before a train slammed straight into the aircraft Sunday afternoon. Read More

UNO Introduces “All Wild” Game, Allows You to Double Skip Players & Swap Hands With Opponents

Uno has launched a new spin on its popular card game where every single game card is a wild card. Read More

Starz Drops the Official Trailer for Tommy Egan Spinoff, Power Book IV: Force

The official trailer for Power Book IV: Force has officially dropped and we are ready! Read More

Will Smith Wins His First-Ever Golden Globe Award for ‘King Richard’

Will Smith has won his first Golden Globe for his role in King Richard. Read More

Kevin Hart Becomes Temporary Shark on ABC’s ‘Shark Tank’; Discusses Mission to Close Racial Wealth Gap

Kevin Hart made an appearance on the hit ABC show Shark Tank and discussed the importance of closing the racial wealth gap: “My success will ultimately help close the gap.” Read More

“The View” Is Having A Hard Time Finding A Conservative Co-Host

The talk show “The View” is struggling to find A conservative co-host who will be approved among the other female hosts and won’t upstage them. Read More

Model Brooks Nader Discovered Someone Was Following Her Around NYC Using An AirTag

A 26-year-old swimsuit experienced a terrifying scenario last week when she realized a stranger had been tracking her through an Apple AirTag. Thankfully, she received a notification that someone had been following her “for a while.” Read More

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony’s Layzie Bone and Children of Jodeci’s JoJo Hailey Join ‘Growing Up Hip Hop’ Cast

‘Growing Up Hip Hop’ season 6 is adding in a few new cast members. The WeTV series will now feature Bone Thugs -N- Harmony’s Layzie Bone and K-Ci & JoJo/Jodeci singer, JoJo Hailey children. Read More

Miguel and Nazanin Mandi Vacation at Amangiri Together 4 Months After Separation [Photo + Video]

Are Miguel and Nazanin Mandi working things out? Read More

Meek Mill Says Weed Makes Him Depressed But He Still Smokes Every Day [Photos + Video]

Just two months after announcing plans to take a break from social media, Meek Mill returned to Twitter this weekend to open up about how feels when smoking weed. Read More

Calvin Simon, Founding Member of Parliament-Funkadelic, Dies at 79 [Photos]

Calvin Simon, a founding member of the pioneering funk music group Parliament-Funkadelic, died at age 79. A cause of death was not immediately available. Read More

John Legend Joins The Growing List Of Artists Who Sold Their Music Catalogs

There’s been a major uptick in the number of artists selling the rights to their music catalogs as of late. Read More

Jess Hilarious On How She Discovered Kountry Wayne’s Secret Wife, Why They Ultimately Split

Jess Hilarious gives more insight into her controversial relationship with Kountry Wayne. Comedian Jess Hilarious revealed how she found out her ex-boyfriend, actor-comedian Kountry Wayne was divorced. She also talked about another reason why they broke up. Read More

D.L. Hughley To Star In & Executive Produce New Sitcom Based On His Life

D.L. Hughley is gearing up to make his return to the world of sitcom television! Read More

Nia Long Recalls Horrible 90’s Blind Date W/ Chris Rock, Says He’s The Only Guy To Ever Give Her A Fake Number

It seems like a blind date gone wrong helped Nia Long and Chris Rock realize that they’re better off as friends. Read More

Quavo & Karrueche Spotted Vacationing Together In Saint Martin [PHOTOS]

There isn’t a bigger oxymoron than “privacy” and “celebrity.” 30-year-old rapper Quavo, real name Quavious Marshall was recently spotted by many fans while on vacation in Saint Martin. Read More

ANTONIO BROWN BUCS MELTDOWN GETS NFT TREATMENT… Could Fetch $1.5 Mil At Auction

Video of Antonio Brown‘s infamous meltdown that led to his eventual cut from the Bucs is getting the NFT treatment … and it can be all yours, if you’ve got some serious coin laying around. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am

