Crime
HomeCrime

Assata Shakur’s Co-Defendant Sundiata Acoli Fights For His Freedom After Nearly 50 Years In Prison

The continued effort to keep Acoli behind bars seems directly tied to the highly political nature of Shakur's case and remaining outside of the reach of U.S. authorities.  

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE
Black Panthers Protest 'Panther 21' Trial

Black Panther Party Members Protesting ‘Panther 21’ Trial Source: David Fenton / Getty

Assata Shakur’s co-defendant Sundiata Acoli is celebrating another birthday behind bars. Acoli, who was first eligible for parole in 1993, has been incarcerated for nearly 50 years.  

Despite previously taking responsibility for his role in the events that led to the death of a New Jersey State Trooper in 1973, the New Jersey Parole Board seems intent on continuing to punish Acoli. Organizers have been fighting to free Acoli for years, but a year and a half after the largest racial justice movement in history and the renewed interest in the Black Panthers has helped get more attention for Acoli’s case. 

Last year during Black August, the Movement for Black Lives led an awareness campaign around movement elders remaining behind bars. According to the Bring Sundiata Acoli Home Alliance, the movement elder is experiencing lingering effects from a prior COVID-19 infection in addition to several other impairments, including early-stage dementia, emphysema, and glaucoma.  

Lumumba Bandele, a coordinator with the Bring Sundiata Acoli Home Alliance and organizer with the Malcolm X Grassroots Movement, told NewsOne that parole is being denied without rhyme or reason in many instances.   

“What we found nationally is there is a huge problem around parole, and people utilizing parole as a punitive measure,” Bandele said. 

Acoli was almost granted parole once before. A 2014 court decision found the parole board acted arbitrarily in denying his request. That order was overturned in 2016, with a judge directing the entire parole board to hear Acoli’s request. His request for parole has gone through various appeals and challenges, with the parole board claiming the now 85-year-old Acoli was likely to re-offend but couldn’t produce any evidence to support that assertion.  

Among those supporting Acoli’s bid for release include four Black law enforcement groups. The groups have filed a brief citing Acoli’s age and the very low recidivism rate for older adults as factors that should support his release.

The National Association of Blacks in Criminal Justice, the Black Police Experience, Blacks in Law Enforcement of America, and Grand Council of Guardians, Inc. all challenge the unfair withholding of parole from Acoli. The four organizations argue the parole board is uncomfortable with Acoli’s political beliefs and affiliations, echoing concerns raised by Bandele and other supporters.  

By any fair read of the substantial evidence of the record, Mr. Acoli lacks any criminal proclivities. Holistic review of the parole hearing transcript from the full June 2016 hearing suggests the Parole Board does not fear Mr. Acoli has a substantial likelihood of future criminal activity; rather, the questioning by Parole Board members reveals a deep-seated discomfort with Mr. Acoli’s political affiliations and beliefs, anger and frustration at his unwillingness to accede to the facts of the crime as found by the jury which he has always maintained he does not remember, and concern that he has not been sufficiently punished even after all these years. Dissatisfaction with an old man’s contrition and memory does not equate to credible evidence of a substantial likelihood that he will commit a crime if released. 

Bandele says there isn’t a valid public purpose in continuing to deny Acoli parole, keeping him locked away from his family and community. The continued effort to keep Acoli behind bars seems directly tied to the highly political nature of Shakur’s case and remaining outside of the reach of U.S. authorities.  

Both Shakur and Acoli were charged with the murder of New Jersey State Trooper Werner Foerster. For his part, Acoli maintains that he was rendered unconscious after being shot and cannot recall how Foerster died. But he has expressed remorse for the incident and accepted responsibility for his role in the events leading up to the shooting.

He was also among the Panther 21, a group of 21 Black Panthers acquitted of allegedly planning attacks against two police departments in 1971. Among his co-defendants was a pregnant Afeni Shakur, the late mother of Tupac Shakur.

As a teacher and mentor, Acoli has had an exemplary record during his incarceration and continued his role as a community leader while on the inside.  

“One of his jobs in prison is actually to prepare people for release,” Bandele said. “The irony here is that he’s entrusted with the process helping to prepare people for release, but he himself is unable to access that release.” 

Bandele said that for many elders being denied parole like Acoli, a life sentence with eligibility for parole becomes more like death by incarceration when parole boards refuse to consider their release on the merits.   

“Our carceral system is more committed to punitive measures than any kind of corrective action,” Bandele said. “And so, the result is we have all of these elderly people who are dying in prison.” 

An April 2019 article by Prison Legal News reported that the recidivism rate for 65 or older is less than one percent. The COVID-19 pandemic has also exposed the enduring hardships experienced by elderly incarcerated people, including their healthcare. The cost of keeping older adults incarcerated is two to three times the cost of a younger person, given the additional health needs with age.  

“There are, unfortunately, dozens of other incarcerated movement elders who are in similar positions, almost all of them are battling health issues and not just health issues, but life-threatening health issues,” Bandele said.

Other incarcerated elders include Tupac’s stepfather Mutulu Shakur, Imam Jamil Abdullah Al-Amin formerly known as H. Rap Brown, Kamau Sadiki and Leonard Peltier.

Celebrities including Aunjanue Ellis, Chris Pine, Yahya Abdul-Mateen, Robert Wisdom and Lena Waithe have also supported Acoli’s release, participating in a video tribute encouraging people to support his release.

The Bring Sundiata Acoli Home Alliance also asks supporters to sign up to send postcards to New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, encouraging him to grant Acoli clemency. While anyone can support, Bandele says it’s particularly important for New Jersey residents to share their support with the governor. A petition campaign has close to 20,000 signatures.  

“As Bryan Stevenson said, we are all more than the worst thing we’ve ever done,” Bandele said. “It does not provide the space for transformation for the human involvement. And this carceral structure is guilty of really violating so many of these human rights.” 

SEE ALSO:  

Free Mutulu Campaign Celebrates Human Rights Day With A ‘Fête For Freedom’ 

Black August Is Over, But The Fight For Black Liberation Continues 

 

Devonia Inman, exonerated Georgia man falsely convicted of murder

Exonerated! Wrongly Convicted Black Folks Whose Names Have Been Cleared

18 photos Launch gallery

Exonerated! Wrongly Convicted Black Folks Whose Names Have Been Cleared

Continue reading Exonerated! Wrongly Convicted Black Folks Whose Names Have Been Cleared

Exonerated! Wrongly Convicted Black Folks Whose Names Have Been Cleared

UPDATED: 2:45 p.m. ET, Dec. 21, 2021 -- It is a story that mirrors that of far too many Black men: being convicted for crimes they never actually committed. What seemingly happens at a far lower rate is their exonerations. But that trend has picked up in recent months, including when news broke that Devonia Inman, an innocent man who was wrongly convicted for murder and robbery, walked out of prison a free man on Tuesday after 23 years of incarceration. Inman was serving time in Augusta State Medical Prison in Georgia. https://twitter.com/LilianaSegura/status/1473053162923823107?s=20 The Georgia Innocence Project championed Inman and his case and announced that all charges against him had been dropped as of Tuesday. According to the Georgia Innocence Project: "In a 2001 death penalty trial, Devonia was convicted of the September 1998 armed robbery and murder of a Taco Bell manager in Adel, Georgia. There was no physical evidence linking Devonia to the crime and he had an alibi. After trial, three of the four key witnesses against Devonia said they lied on the witness stand because they had been pressured and coerced by the police. The fourth witness – a newspaper delivery person – was paid $5,000 for purported eyewitness testimony that was directly contracted by another newspaper delivery person who was with her at the time."  MORE: Correcting An ‘Abomination Of Justice,’ The Groveland Four Were Finally Exonerated 72 Years After Being Wrongfully Accused Of Raping A White Woman A bombshell study in 2017 confirmed what Black people had long known to be true: that Black people are more likely to be wrongly convicted for murder than people from any other group. To add insult to the injury of wrongful convictions, innocent Black people waited years longer than the average time it took a white prisoner accused of the same crime to be exonerated. “It’s no surprise that in this area, as in almost any other that has to do with criminal justice in the United States, race is the big factor,” Samuel R. Gross, a University of Michigan law professor, told the New York Times. MORE: Missouri Man Exonerated After Serving 42 Years For A Crime He Didn’t Commit Of course, the so-called Central Park 5-turned Exonerated 5 are perhaps the most widely recognized instances of Black people being cleared following wrongful convictions. They were the group of Black and brown teens who were falsely accused and imprisoned between five and 12 years stemming from false allegations of raping a white woman in the 1980s. The list of Black men, women and teens who have faced wrongful convictions from prosecutors after being unjustly arrested and accused by corrupt police officers is far too long. Keep reading to find a growing list of additional examples.

Assata Shakur’s Co-Defendant Sundiata Acoli Fights For His Freedom After Nearly 50 Years In Prison  was originally published on newsone.com

Videos
Latest

Tiffany Haddish Arrested By Georgia Police, Faces DUI…

 10 hours ago
01.01.70
Kodak Black IN Concert

Police Say Kodak Black Was Not Having Sex…

 14 hours ago
01.01.70
Kanye West on Kimmel

Kanye Being Investigated For Serving A Beat Down…

 15 hours ago
01.01.70

Flo Rida Talks New Single With Dr. King,…

 16 hours ago
01.01.70
Exclusives
Close