Joe Marino: Panther Offensive Line Needs to Be Fixed with Vets, Not Rookies

The Panthers’ offensive line issues are extremely well known locally and might be the biggest thing holding this Panther offense back under Matt Rhule. While there may not be an easy solution to the question mark that is this Panther team in the trenches, Joe Marino of The Draft Network released an article the other day breaking down how he would go about repairing this offensive line and allowing them to draft a quarterback this offseason in one fell swoop.

Marino discussed with the Mac Attack guys why it must be veterans on the offensive line and not rookies to take on this challenge and have a chance to succeed right away.

“It’s gone on long enough, the offensive line woes. Are you really just going to invest in a bunch of rookies and ask them to come in and be the answer here. I think you would better served to use those free agent dollars on veterans and the guys that I picked are established, guys that aren’t injured, starters for a long time.” -Joe Marino, The Draft Network

The veteran guys that he is referring to are left guard Laken Tomlinson, center Ben Jones and left tackle Duane Brown, who Marino says would fit in the scenario that he laid out. Hear his full plan and more on where he thinks the Panthers should go this offseason in the full interview below.

