COVID Has Cancelled The Fugees Reunion Tour

First Adele was forced to say hello from the other side, now The Fugees.

Fans were pumped when all three original members of The Fugees, Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean and Pras, announced their 25th anniversary reunion tour, but unfortunately we are still in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, and COVID’s latest entertainment victim is The Fugees.

The Fugees made the announcement of their 25th anniversary back in September to celebrate the 1996 The Fugees sophomore album, the Grammy award winning The Score’ that included hit’s like Killing Me Softly, Ready or Not and No Woman No Cry, then followed it up with a concert in New York but much like Adele’s Las Vegas Residency being cancelled The Fugees have been forced to do the same making the announcement via Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean and Pras social media.

“We anticipate and understand disappointment but our anniversary tour will not be able to happen.” “The continued Covid pandemic has made touring conditions difficult, and we want to make sure we keep our fans and ourselves healthy and safe,” “An idea sparked to honor and celebrate this 25th anniversary of ‘The Score’ but we see now it may not currently be our time for revisiting this past work.”

See Lauryn Hills post below

