Self-Proclaimed ‘White Nationalists’ Go Door-To-Door Urging People To ‘End Systemic Racism’ And ‘Be Pro-White’

Apparently, some white supremacists have gotten so desperate that they’re going door-to-door in white neighborhoods to spread the good word and inform residents that it’s time to make America white again.
A viral TikTok video shows two Caucasian men who introduced themselves as “white nationalists” when approaching residents to “talk to people about some things.” (And by “things,” they clearly meant, “fragile white feelings about America being slightly less white-dominated than it was in the conservative e golden age.”)
“We’re hoping to have a few minutes to talk to you about that,” one of the Jehovah’s white-nesses said.
“Did you say you’re a white nationalist?” a man inside the home can be heard saying before a woman declared, “We’re not interested!”
Then the Klan-ish duo had the caucasity to leave a bunch of whiny whites literature urging fellow melanin-nots to “End systemic racism” and “Be pro-white.”
According to the Daily Dot, the video was posted by Mallory Hytes Hagan, a former Alabama congressional candidate and 2013 Miss America winner, who said the incident with the door-to-door white-fails-men took place in Cusseta, Alabama.
The “I heart washcloth-less America” fliers and pamphlets left by the two Nazi boy scouts included statements such as, “Our country wasn’t always like this. Americans must become pro-white again!”
The materials also promoted messages urging recipients to “End anti-white discrimination” and “stop the great replacement.”
Then there was the promotion of suggested reading like American Renaissance, VDARE, and Counter-Currents—all of which are designated “white nationalist” publications by the Southern Poverty Law Center.
And of course, no white nationalist lecture or manifesto would be complete without common right-wing talking points parroted by political rubes who loudly and proudly don’t know what the f**k they’re talking about.
“It also lists the district’s senators and congressman and the addresses of their offices in Washington, D.C. It says that if these representatives ‘cared about white people, they would promote legislation to end affirmative action, ban critical race theory in schools, prohibit immigration, and deport all undocumented immigrants,” the Daily dot reported.
So basically, white supremacists are, once again, proving that white nationalist ideology perfectly aligns with today’s Republican party, which also has no idea what systemic racism or CRT actually are.
I think we’re done here.
SEE ALSO:
‘Asian Karen’ Caught On Camera Digging Through Black Customer’s Pockets In ‘Alleged’ Racial Profiling Incident
Republican Who Bashed Biden’s ‘SOB’ Insult Forgets Trump’s Disrespect Of Black Women Reporters
'Karens' Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can't Stop Trying To Police Black People
'Karens' Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can't Stop Trying To Police Black People
1. Residential quota 'Karen'
1 of 36
Every neighborhood has a Karen. It’s actually required by the Superior Residential Quota System. pic.twitter.com/eWgxQrIUIc 03— Tomthunkit™ (@TomthunkitsMind) September 16, 2021
2. ‘Stay In Your Hood’: Dog Park ‘Karen’
Source:@FredTJoseph/twitter 2 of 36
At the dog park in Brooklyn with my fiancé and this white woman was threatening to call police and told us to “stay in our hood” because she had our dog confused with another dog who had been barking loudly. So, I started recording and she tried to slap the phone out my hand. pic.twitter.com/9MXwMiU3Qb— Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) September 26, 2021
3. School Committee ‘Karen’
3 of 36
4. Tigger flag Karen
4 of 36
Nosy woman complains about a flag pic.twitter.com/srQk12YmW9— Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) August 9, 2021
5. Victoria's Secret Karen
5 of 36
Karen charges at a black woman and then turns on white woman tears when she realizes she’s being recorded. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/9gzksgorLN— chris evans (@chris_notcapn) July 12, 2021
6. Mailbox Karen
6 of 36
I wish a Karen would roll up and call herself taking a package from my house because she suspects “something is going on in there.”— Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) July 7, 2021
What is wrong with these white women? pic.twitter.com/ROX3zLPcTY
7. Karen goes shopping at Ross
7 of 36
This happened at a Ross Dress for Less…— Michael Harriot (@michaelharriot) June 13, 2021
Told you. pic.twitter.com/FkSLsgxPUc
8. Karen Defaces Monument To Only Black Member Of Lewis And Clark Expedition8 of 36
9. Judith Ann Black, racist Burger King Whopper KarenSource:Sumter County Sheriff’s Office 9 of 36
10. Stephanie Denaro, AKA "Bagel Karen"
10 of 36
RACIST Anti-Masker Karen Calls Black Bakery worker B**** Ass N-word for denying service. pic.twitter.com/nRsF95RFmK— Karen (@crazykarens) March 24, 2021
11. Courtside Karen
11 of 36
PRAY FOR LEBRON pic.twitter.com/Z8oAhl2kqf— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 2, 2021
12. Arlo SoHo Karen
12 of 36
Wow! This woman made baseless claims against @keyonharrold and his 14yo son at @arlohotels Arlo SoHo — then assaulted them, scratching Keyon & tackling his boy. Worse, the hotel manager defended & empowered her actions, and refused to apologize after her claims were proven wrong! pic.twitter.com/LqHboiAEd6— Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) December 27, 2020
13. Trader Joe's 'Karen'
13 of 36
This is a Trader Joe’s today. In Los Angeles. Cases are through the roof in California. Is there any way to reach these people?— Read The Dispossessed by Ursula K. LeGuin (@JoshuaPotash) June 27, 2020
pic.twitter.com/q1hIQr6aCL
14. 'Karen' the angry neighbor
14 of 36
hey guys!! this is my new neighbor!! pic.twitter.com/yZxsQD1daS— bailey (@bailey3jenkins) June 27, 2020
15. ‘Karen’ Pulls Gun On Black Woman And Daughter After Chipotle Argument15 of 36
16. Nurse ‘Karen’ Fired
16 of 36
Caron Jones — that’s Caron with a “K” as in “Karen” 👩🏼⚕️ — also called the Black Lives Matter movement a "ploy" for Black votes before the North Carolina nurse got fired for her racist social media posts.https://t.co/WQn68gNToF— NewsOne (@newsone) July 1, 2020
17. St. Louis 'Karen'17 of 36
18. ‘Karen’s Husband’ Investigated After Calling Cops On Black Men18 of 36
19. Convenience Store ‘Karen’
19 of 36
It was the I’m the wrong nigga for me 😭 pic.twitter.com/2Rv33NNn2k— HEAVYY ON IT 🗣💕 (@HeavyyCampp) June 25, 2020
20. Nurse ‘Karen’ Loses Her Job For ‘Black Privilege’ Video20 of 36
21. Seattle ‘Karen’ Has A Total Meltdown After Black Driver Records Her ‘White Tears’
21 of 36
"I HAVE A BLACK HUSBAND!"— NewsOne (@newsone) June 23, 2020
A "Karen" in Seattle identified as Leah completely lost it when Karlos Dillard, a Black man, confronted and recorded her after he says he was the victim of her racist road rage.
The video has gone viral as Karening gets worse.https://t.co/X5ryYpQlhF
22. Officer ‘Karen’ Is Slammed For Crying White Tears Over McDonald’s Wait22 of 36
23. Kroger ‘Karen’ Blocks Black Mother From Pulling Out Of Parking Lot Over ‘Gatorade’23 of 36
24. San Francisco ‘Karen’ Who Called Cops Over ‘BLM’ Art
24 of 36
A white couple call the police on me, a person of color, for stencilling a #BLM chalk message on my own front retaining wall. “Karen” lies and says she knows that I don’t live in my own house, because she knows the person who lives here. #blacklivesmatter pic.twitter.com/rOpHvKVwgP— James Juanillo (@jaimetoons) June 12, 2020
25. Karen the "Shorewood Spitter"25 of 36
26. Karen's husband
26 of 36
27. Karen's other husband27 of 36
28.
28 of 36
Question: I get we’re living in stressful times but why do we keep seeing so many white women abusing workers like this? pic.twitter.com/UKfWG631TX— chris evans (@notcapnamerica) May 18, 2020
29.
29 of 36
Racism rots your brain pic.twitter.com/OuzPmyRN6d— Khary Penebaker (@kharyp) May 17, 2020
30.
30 of 36
On the next episode of “are white people ok? 👀”.... meet Red Lobster Karen 🦞 pic.twitter.com/ElgRipPyrU— Lives in a Police State. ✊🏽🦺🌈 (@angel_felixv) May 13, 2020
31.
31 of 36
Karen has a meltdown because store won’t let her in without a mask.— chris evans (@notcapnamerica) May 17, 2020
They offer to give her a mask.
They offer to shop for her.
She says she’s calling corporate. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/oQSFueFn4T
32.
32 of 36
I can’t believe this is real. This lady went out to video shame everyone who dared to have fun in the sun at the beach and then she yelled at a Trader Joe’s worker over social distancing.— Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) May 18, 2020
Karen needs to just stay home and leave the rest of us alone... 🙄🤦🏻♂️pic.twitter.com/QUeZkRSudW
33.33 of 36
34.
34 of 36
K*ren: "Arrest me"— Scottie PIPM (@scottiepipm) April 23, 2020
Cop: Okay
K*ren: 😲 pic.twitter.com/5NJnPsSj8k
35.
35 of 36
I’m baffled. Just saw this on the news. Woman who drove 1.5 hours to go to the beach with her family complains about other people at the beach who have done the same as her. Does she not see she’s part of the problem #StayAtHomeSaveLives #COVIDIDIOTS pic.twitter.com/iowllyZEk2— Colm McAfee (@mcafee77) May 17, 2020
36.
36 of 36
Self-Proclaimed ‘White Nationalists’ Go Door-To-Door Urging People To ‘End Systemic Racism’ And ‘Be Pro-White’ was originally published on newsone.com