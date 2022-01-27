Joe Person: Re-Signing Reddick Depends on What Team Does at QB

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

The Panthers have a lot of work to this offseason as they look to turn the rebuild back in the right direction under Matt Rhule in Year 3. It starts at quarterback and left tackle, the two spots that have been talked about since the middle of the season as glaring question marks for this team. These are two positions where there is a strong chance that the team addresses this at all costs, whether that is through the draft or in free agency.

What they do at quarterback could have a residual effect on the rest of the offseason plan for the Panthers according to Joe Person who stopped by the Mac Attack on Thursday to talk about the Panthers offseason. Unfortunately, Person believes it could have a major impact on what happens with arguably the most important free agent for the team in pass rusher Haason Reddick.

“It probably depends on how much they spend at quarterback. If you’re adding a Deshaun Watson at $35 million and you’re drafting you’re left tackle, I think it squeezes you elsewhere. A guy like Reddick could be squeezed.” -Joe Person, Panthers beat writer for The Athletic

