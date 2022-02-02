Brian Flores Speaks Out For First Time Since Filing Suit Against NFL [VIDEO]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Brian Flores went ‘GAP Band’ on the NFL by dropping a bomb of a lawsuit, when the former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores filed a class-action lawsuit on Tuesday against the NFL and all 32 teams, alleging racial discrimination in hiring processes across the league.

According to the lawsuit former Miami Coach as well as former New England Patriot Coach, Brian Flores also alleges that Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offered Flores $100,000 for each of the team’s losses in 2019, in hopes of improving Miami’s draft position in 2020.

The NFL released a statement saying the claims “are without merit.”

Now former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, with his attorneys, Doug Wigdor and John Elefterakis, are speaking for the first time about his race discrimination lawsuit against the NFL.

“This game’s done a lot for me. I grew up not far from here in the projects in Brownsville, Brooklyn. I didn’t grow up with a lot. This game, you know, changed my life. So to attack the integrity of the game, that’s what I felt was happening in that instance. And I wouldn’t stand for it….I think it hurt my standing within the organization and ultimately was the reason why I was let go.” The Dolphins “vehemently deny any allegations of racial discrimination” and say that “the implication that we acted in a manner inconsistent with the integrity of the game is incorrect.” “We filed the lawsuit so that we could create some change. And that’s important to me. I think we’re at a fork in the road right now. We’re going keep it the way it is or go in another direction and make some change where we’re actually changing the hearts and minds of those who make decisions to hire head coaches, executives, etcetera. That’s what we’ve got to get to. We’ve got to change hearts and minds.”

Brian Flores was fired in January by Miami after leading the Dolphins to a 24-25 record over three years. They went 9-8 in their second straight winning season, but failed to make the playoffs during his tenure

Now former Browns coach Hue Jackson made similar allegations in response to Flores’ lawsuit going public on Tuesday.

