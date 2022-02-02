LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

The Carolina Panthers haven’t made the postseason, under David Tepper, and after a 5-12 season, it’s hard to see the team make the postseason next season. The team is still searching for a franchise QB, is maligned by a bad offensive line, and with a plethora of free agents, many personnel questions exist as we enter the 2022 off-season. That didn’t stop former tight end for Carolina, and current broadcaster for Fox Sports, Greg Olsen, saying today on the Nick Wilson show, that the Panthers aren’t far off from making a return to the postseason

“I don’t think they are as far as everyone thinks they are. We see teams every year going from fourth in their division, to winning their division. We see teams go from being a top 10 draft pick the year before, to all of a sudden being in playoff contention, and making a run through the playoffs”

Those are some nice words for a team that is just 10-23 under Matt Rhule, with little signs of improvement. It doesn’t hurt that the division has lost both Tom Brady and Sean Payton since the season came to a close, leaving virtually every team in the division with questions. Still, a return to the postseason seems like a pipe dream, unless the team fix all the issues that exist on the offensive side of the football, which starts and ends, with finding a franchise signal-caller.

Greg Olsen – Panthers Aren’t Far Away From Being a Playoff Team was originally published on wfnz.com

