Actress AJ Johnson Say’s Her 50th Birthday Threesome Was The Best

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE

Oh my, Sharane, has come a long way from drinking red or grape Kool-aid at a House Party.

AJ Johnson recently revealed the best birthday gift she ever received was for her 50th. Birthday sex via Café Patron i.e. a threesome that involved her and two men.

I guess there is a first time for everything.

The now 58 year old AJ Johnson, who is most famous for her roles in the classic films House Party and Baby Boy, said she on Angela Yee’s recent podcast ‘Lip Service’ that she had the best birthday party ever when she engaged in a “beautiful” threesome to ring in her 50th year birthday.

“They were friends and they traded off. It was the best 50th birthday ever,” “One would please me then he’d pass me to the other. And one would kiss me and then he would spin me around for the other. It was like a beautiful dance.” “It was like doing the salsa with two guys at one time. Just like, romantic and sexy and never intertwined but at the same time, it was two,”

According to AJ Johnson it was her first threesome experience, the guys were friends and when they woke up the next everybody was all good.

What would you like to do different to celebrate your 50th mile stone? Take a look at the video below and let us know.

Also On 93.1 WZAK: