RADIO ONE EXCLUSIVE
HomeRADIO ONE EXCLUSIVE

Florida Ex-Cop Accused Of Beating Black Man Was One Of The Proud Boys Attacking Police At The Capitol Riots

Tuck says he joined the Proud Boys after watching hours of Antifa videos on YouTube.

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE
Oregon Proud Boys Rally At State Capitol For January 6 Anniversary

Source: Nathan Howard / Getty

ABlack man is suing the city of Apopka, Florida after he says he was beaten by police in his driveway.

According to reports, in November 2019, Jason Friend, who is a former police officer, was sitting in his car in his driveway listening to music that reminded him of his late grandmother. The music prompted a neighbor to call the police and complain about the music being too loud.

Police claimed Friend was drunk when they arrived on the scene and was unresponsive when officers tried speaking with him. According to their report, Friend hit one of the officers as they tried to reach for his keys, which were in the ignition. Officers then claimed they believed Friend was reaching for a gun under the seat, so they pulled him out of the car. The report claims that officers had to use a stun-gun on Friend after he became violent. He was eventually arrested, but all charges were later dropped.

A video that was posted to TikTok shows officers dragging Friend out of his car and punching him repeatedly. Officers can also be seen with their knees in the back of Friend as he is screaming and pleading with officers that he couldn’t breathe. You can also hear officers cursing at Friend as he continues to try to talk with the police.

Watch the video below:

“It’s a big cover-up from beginning to end,” said Friend during a press conference. “This story has to be told.”

And the story is a wild one.

Nathaniel Tuck, one of the officers involved in the incident, was arrested for his participation in the Jan 6 attack on the Capitol. According to reports, Tuck, who was a member of the Proud Boys, broke into the U.S. Capitol and allegedly hit a police officer. Tuck’s father also participated in the insurrection. His arrest forced him to resign on September 18, 2020, and it revealed that Tuck was a member of the Proud Boys while he was an officer at the Apopka Police Department. Tuck says he joined the Proud Boys after watching hours of Antifa videos on YouTube. The rabbit hole of Antifa videos led tuck to Proud Boy founder Gavin McInnes.

Tuck’s relationship with the Proud Boys is cause for serious concern. Police officers with preconceived biases can be dangerous and Jason Friend shouldn’t have had to learn that the hard way.

Friend is suing the city of Apopka and Orange County. The city has yet to comment on the pending lawsuit.

“My 13-year-old child was in my house, Friend said. “My wife was in the house. If they would have rolled up and just asked hey go knock on the door. There’s no victim. There’s no crime. It’s a noise complaint.”

SEE ALSO:

Florida Man Charged With Hate Crimes After Allegedly Calling Black Teens The N-Word And Smashing Their Car Window

The Irony: Proud Boys Leader Begs For Early Jail Release Because He’s ‘Deathly Afraid’ Of Being Harmed

Police killings 2020

123 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

121 photos Launch gallery

123 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

Continue reading 123 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

123 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

UPDATED: 6:45 p.m. ET, Jan. 5, 2022 -- The centuries-old American tradition of police shooting and killing Black males suffered an untraditional jolt in April when former cop Derek Chauvin was found guilty and convicted on all counts for murdering George Floyd by kneeling on the unarmed, handcuffed man's neck for more than nine minutes. But it has been a quick resumption to police normalcy with multiple killings of Black people by law enforcement since the day of Chauvin's verdict. MORE: #SayHerName: Black Women And Girls Killed By Police Thelonious “RaRa” McKnight died on Dec. 29, 2021, after an officer with the Paterson Police Department in New Jersey shot the 25-year-old under questionable circumstances. “A cop car drove by and then came back and stopped,” McKnight's friend and eyewitness Duke Snider told the Bergen Record the day after the shooting. “One of the cops came up and went straight for Thelonius. Then two other cops joined him. They marched Thelonius toward the backyard and made him take his hands out of his pockets.” The Bergen Record reported: "Snider said that he followed and that McKnight was facing police with his hands up when they shot him." McKnight's name joins a long list of too many other Black men and boys killed by the police, including people who have become household names for all the wrong reasons like Tamir Rice, Botham Jean, E.J. Bradford and Michael Brown. But there are plenty of others whose police killings never went "viral," including people like Michael Dean, a 28-year-old father who police shot in the head on Dec. 3, 2019, and Jamee Johnson, a 22-year-old HBCU student who police shot to death after a questionable traffic stop on Dec. 14, 2019. One of the most distressing parts of this seemingly nonstop string of police killings of Black people is the fact that more times than not, the officer involved in the shooting can hide behind the claim that they feared for their lives -- even if the victim was shot in the back, as has become the case for so many deadly episodes involving law enforcement. In a handful of those cases -- such as Antwon Rose, a 13-year-old boy killed in Pittsburgh, and Stephon Clark, a 22-year-old killed in Sacramento, both of whom were unarmed -- the officers either avoided being criminally charged altogether or were acquitted despite damning evidence that the cops' lives were not threatened and there was no cause for them to resort to lethal force or any violence for that matter. Crump, who has been retained in so many of these cases, described the above scenarios in his book, "Open Season," as the "genocide" of Black people. As NewsOne continues covering these shootings that so often go ignored by mainstream media, the below running list (in no certain order) of Black men and boys who have been shot and killed by police under suspicious circumstances can serve as a tragic reminder of the dangers Black and brown citizens face upon being born into a world of hate that has branded them as suspects since birth. Scroll down to learn more about the Black men and boys who have lost their lives to police violence.

Florida Ex-Cop Accused Of Beating Black Man Was One Of The Proud Boys Attacking Police At The Capitol Riots  was originally published on newsone.com

Videos
Latest
UNCF An Evening Of Stars

Actress AJ Johnson Say’s Her 50th Birthday Threesome…

 58 mins ago
01.01.70
"Gossip Girl" New York Premiere

Cheslie Kryst’s Mother Releases a Statement After Her…

 4 hours ago
01.01.70
SPORTS-FBN-FLORES-LAWSUIT-4-MI

Brian Flores Speaks Out For First Time Since…

 1 day ago
01.18.58
38th Annual Atlanta UNCF Mayor's Masked Ball

The Battle Of Love Anthony Hamilton Verzuz Musiq…

 1 day ago
01.08.58
Exclusives
Close