The Bijou Star Files: ODB’s Widow Say’s WU Betta Have My Money

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, February 9, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

ODB’S WIDOW TO WU-TANG Ooh, Baby I Like the Law …NOW THEN, Y’ALL GOT MY MONEY???

Wu-Tang Clan ain’t nothing to f*** with — and neither is Ol’ Dirty Bastard’s widow … ’cause now, she’s taking the group’s company to court. Read More

NELLY SORRY FOR LEAKED ORAL SEX VIDEO …’Never Meant to Go Public’

Nelly is apologizing for a video of him receiving oral sex which, somehow, got posted on his social media — and he says the old clip was never meant to see the light of day. Read More

SHAQUILLE O’NEAL’ULTRA-VIP’ SUPER BOWL PARTY PACKAGE… Costs $1 Million!!!

Wanna ball out in Shaq-like proportions?! The NBA legend is offering an incredible “Ultra-VIP” package to his “Fun House” Super Bowl party in LA this weekend … and it comes with a whopping $1 MILLION price tag!! Read More

DOUG EMHOFF SECRET SERVICE EVACUATE VEEP’S HUSBAND Due to H.S. Bomb Threat

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff is getting an up-close look at his Secret Service agents in crunch time — a bomb threat in Washington D.C. forced them to whisk VP Kamala Harris‘ husband to safety. Read More

MARVIN GAYE Zoo Hires Impersonator …HELPING MONKEYS ‘GET IT ON!!!’

A zoo is calling in the big guns to get its monkeys some sexual healing … yes, that means a Marvin Gaye impersonator doing his best to get the primates in the mood!!! Read More

SHERRI SHEPHERD TO BECOME ‘PERMANENT GUEST HOST’ of The WENDY WILLIAMS…Name Of Show In Flux

“The Wendy Williams Show” has been a revolving door this season as the host struggles with various ailments, and now TMZ has learned a “‘permanent guest host” is about to be named. Read More

KANYE WEST PARTIES IN L.A. WITH TRAVIS, DRAKE …And New Kim K Look-Alike!!!

Kanye West might have more people in his corner than some anticipated — including Travis Scott … and yet ANOTHER Kim K doppelganger. Read More

TOM BRADY TEASES POSSIBLE COMEBACK… ‘Never Say Never’

The G.O.A.T. might not be officially done just yet … Tom Brady said Monday he could possibly come back to the NFL despite retiring last week. Read More

Beyoncé, Will Smith, Denzel Washington, Aunjanue Ellis Receive 2022 Oscar Nominations

Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan greeted audiences early Tuesday morning to release one of award season’s most anticipated lists. The pair presented nominees across 23 categories for the 94th annual Academy Awards. Read More

Biden Administration Reportedly Finalizing $30M Program To Give Out Crack Pipes To Drug Addicts

While the never-ending war on drugs continues, the Biden Administration is reportedly finalizing the funding needed to provide crack pipes to drug addicts as part of its Harm Reduction Plan, Read More

(Exclusive) U.S. Dept. Of Health And Human Services Releases Statement Following Reports Of Providing Drug Paraphernalia To Drug Users, “These Comments Are Misleading”

On Tuesday, reports that the Biden Administration was reportedly finalizing a $30 million grant to provide drug users with drug paraphernalia surfaced. After receiving mixed reactions, The Shade Room obtained an exclusive statement from the United States Department of Health and Human Services. Read More

Donald Trump Jumps Into The Conversation Regarding Joe Rogan’s Use Of The N-Word—“Stop Apologizing”

Although he is still banned from social media, disgraced former President Donald Trump still managed to share his two cents regarding Joe Rogan and his use of the N-word in the ongoing drama involving Spotify. Read More

Kanye West Demands An Apology From All The “Women” In The Kardashian Family Including Kris Jenner’s Boyfriend Corey Gamble

In a post that was deleted on his Instagram account, Kanye West not only demanded the apology from the Kardashian women, but also included Kris Jenner’s boyfriend Corey Gamble. Read More

Nipsey Hussle’s Family Set To Open A Second Location For The Marathon Clothing

“This year will mark three years since the unfortunate passing of Nipsey Hussle. Although his presence is deeply missed, his family and team continue to keep his legacy alive and fulfill the goals he was already working towards. One of those goals is a second location for his Marathon Clothing brand. Read More

Hyundai, Kia Recall Nearly 500,000 Vehicles in U.S. Due to Fire Risk, Tells Owners to Park Vehicles Outside

Hyundai and Kia are telling owners of nearly 500,000 cars and SUVs to park them outside over concerns of fire and engine problems. Read More

Kanye West and Julia Fox Are in ‘Open Relationship,’ According to New Report

Not that it’s anyone’s business, not even a little bit, but the artist formerly known as Kanye Westand No Sudden Move star Julia Fox are now claimed to be in a non-monogamous relationship. Read More

Laid-Off Peloton Employees Offered Free Exercise Classes For One Year

Peloton announced that it would be reducing its workforce by about 20%, and as part of their severance, laid-off employees will receive a year of free fitness classes. Read More

Florida Sheriff’s Office Urging People to Be Cautious of Counterfeit Prescription Pills Containing Fentanyl

Fentanyl-related deaths are on the rise in Florida and across the United States. The Broward Sheriff’s Office is reminding the public about the hazards of these counterfeit and potentially deadly drugs. Read More

Getting Extra Sleep Can Contribute To Weight Loss, U.S. Study Finds

A study shows that sleeping longer can result in weight loss without changing your diet. Read More

Pfizer Expects to Sell $54B Worth of Covid Vaccines and Treatments in 2022

Pfizer aims to make a record amount of money in 2022, predicting that it would sell $32 billion in Covid-19 injections and $22 billion in Paxlovid, an antiviral coronavirus treatment pill. Read More

India.Arie Clears the Air About Joe Rogan and Spotify Controversy (Video)

India.Arie is speaking out again following the latest controversy surrounding comments she made about Joe Rogan and Spotify. Read More

Spelman Issues Shelter in Place Order After Receiving 3rd Bomb Threat This Year

Spelman College issued a shelter in place order after receiving another bomb threat Tuesday morning. This makes the third threat the Atlanta HBCU received this year and comes just one week after the previous one. Read More

Brooklyn Museum Announces New Exhibit Honoring Virgil Abloh

The Brooklyn Museum announced a new exhibit honoring the late Virgil Abloh called “Figures of Speech,” which is set to open this summer. Read More

Peloton CEO to Step Down, 2,800 Workers to be Cut and Several Warehouses Will Be Shut Down in Company’s Transition

The CEO of physical and mental wellness company Peloton is stepping down, and 20 percent of its workforce is getting cut. Read More

Chris Cuomo Wants as Much as $60 Million from CNN amid Jeff Zucker Exit

Chris Cuomo intends to demand as much as a $60 million settlement amid his firing from CNN, according to sources. Read More

Adele Sparks Engagement Rumors with Diamond Ring at Brit Awards 2022 [Photos]

The Grammy-winning singer is sparking engagement rumors after being spotted at the 2022 Brit Awards with a sizable ring on her left ring finger. Read More

Tisha Campbell-Martin Files Police Report In Ongoing Attempted Kidnapping Investigation

Tisha Campbell-Martin is making strides in her alleged attempted kidnapping investigation. Read More

Dennis Rodman’s Daughter Trinity Signs $1.1 Million Dollar Contract In The National Women’s Soccer League – Making History As Its Highest Paid Player

Black girl magic is in full effect as Trinity Rodman, daughter of former NBA star Dennis Rodman, secures a history making contract in the National Women’s Soccer League! Read More

Don Lemon Slams Former Friend Chris Cuomo For Breaking ‘Journalistic Standards’ + Questions If Cuomo Will Receive A Severance Package

It appears the years-long friendship between Don Lemon and Chris Cuomo has come to an end! Read More

Man Arrested Outside Las Vegas Casino After Claiming He Had A Grenade In His A**

A man was taken into custody from a Las Vegas casino after law enforcement say he made numerous bomb threats, including alleging he had a grenade in his a**, according to local media outlets. Read More

Las Vegas Bartender Who Was Robbed At Gunpoint Files Lawsuit After Boss Made Him Pay Back The Stolen Money

Las Vegas Bartender Who Was Robbed At Gunpoint Files Lawsuit After Boss Made Him Pay Back The Stolen Money Read More

‘FRIDAY’ STAR ANTHONY JOHNSON Cause of Death Revealed ALCOHOL KILLED HIM

Anthony Johnson died from years of hard drinking … according to the medical examiner, and it’s something his wife wanted people to know. Read More

EMINEM I COME TO SUPER BOWL BEARING GIFTS!!! How ‘Bout A Taste From My Mom’s Spaghetti Restaurant!!!

Eminem is headed to L.A. to perform in the Super Bowl halftime show, but he’s not coming empty-handed … he’s bringing grub from his super popular restaurant, Mom’s Spaghetti. Read More

ARETHA FRANKLIN FAMILY BUMMED OVER ‘RESPECT’ SNUB …Jennifer Deserved Oscar!!!

All Aretha Franklin‘s family’s asking is for the Motion Picture Academy to show Jennifer Hudson a little R-E-S-P-E-C-T … and its failure to even nominate her isn’t sitting well with them. Read More

Brush High School students stage walkout in protest of administration’s response to concerns of sexual harassment

Students held the protest after the school’s recent attempt to re-enforce its dress code. They believe their concerns about sexual harassment aren’t being heard. Read More

