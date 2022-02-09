Mike Florio: We Are on Brady Unretirement Watch a Week After Retirement

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Last Monday, legendary quarterback Tom Brady announced his retirement from the league after 22 seasons via his social media platforms and over the weekend, he spoke for the first time publicly about the decision. One of the most interesting quotes that came from it, though, was when he was asked about the possibility of being approached by teams at some point before or during the season when a quarterback goes down with an injury. “I’m just going to take things as they come,” Brady told his co-host on the Let’s Go Podcast, Jim Gray. “The best way to put, you never say never, but at the same time, I feel very good about my decisions. I don’t know how I’ll feel six months from now, and if that will change, it most likely won’t.”

Mike Florio talked with the Mac Attack this morning and said tild them why he believes that it is already time to be on Brady unretirement watch just a week after his retirement.

“He said something at one point during that podcast along the line of ‘I don’t know how I’m going to feel in July’ reminded of Brett Favre with David Letterman in April of 2008 before anyone realized what Favre was going to do and he said ‘I don’t how I’m going to feel when training camp starts’. I don’t know whgether that means Brady comes back this year, whether he comes back if a team that is a contender has an injury to a quarterback or maybe it is a year off and he comes back in 2023. -Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk

