Will Healy: I Can’t Wait To Make Amends From The Mistakes Of Last Year

The Head Coach of the Charlotte 49ers Football program joined Kyle Bailey on Wednesday’s edition of The Clubhouse as he broke down the new signees to the 49ers program, and how they plan to bounce back after a disappointing end to the 2021 season.

The conversation with Will started by looking at some of the staff vacancies that still need to be filled for the 49ers as he told Kyle that they should have the staff complete by Monday of next week as he said a lot of people see the potential on the defensive side of the ball and a lot of qualified candidates are looking to get the job and Will said while things are not going as fast as you like sometimes it’s good to make sure you make the right decision.

When it came to this National Signing Day, Will noted they had to implement some new strategies this year with the upcoming move to the AAC from Conference-USA as he said they were trying to find players that can play immediately and be a great player for when they go to the AAC as they compared themselves to some of the classes that UCF, Cincinnati and others have as Will thinks they did a good job at that, and Will pointed out that while they will use the transfer portal, they like to build through high school players.

Kyle also asked Will what he is most excited for with the 2022 season for the 49ers as Will stated:

“Fixing some of the things that bit us a year ago. I look at all the ways that I failed in 2021 and I can’t wait to make amends for those mistakes this year. ”

