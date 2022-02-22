The Bijou Star Files: Y’all Need To Leave Macy Alone

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, February 22, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

MACY GRAY DOES HER BEST FERGIE FOR ALL-STARS LBJ Grins at Nat’l Anthem

Macy Gray’s the latest to try something different with the National Anthem during the NBA All-Star weekend … and yet again, it evoked some would-be chuckles from the players. Read More

RAMS’ VAN JEFFERSON SUPER BOWL BABY HAS A NAME!!!… Call Him ‘Champ!!!’

Van Jefferson‘s Super Bowl baby finally has a name … and fittingly, it’s “Champ.” After days of deliberating, the Los Angeles Rams wide receiver said on “The Adam Schefter Podcast” this week that he and his wife, Samaria, just settled on the name. Read More

500-POUND BEAR HANK THE TANK LOOKING FOR GRUB!!!Keeps Busting into Homes

Ann Bryant, the Executive Director of BEAR League in Lake Tahoe who tells us they’re trying desperately to get Hank into a sanctuary. Bryant says Hank isn’t dangerous, and has simply, “Answered the ring of the dinner bell.” Read More

BRITNEY SPEARS SEALS MAJOR TELL-ALL BOOK DEAL …For Around $15M

Britney Spears has landed a book deal that’s worth millions — and she’s expected to pour the tea for the massive payout. Read More

MICHAEL JORDAN HUGS VANESSA BRYANT AT ASG… Kobe Honored During NBA 75 Ceremony

Michael Jordan shared a special moment with Kobe Bryant’s wife at the All-Star Game on Sunday … with MJ embracing Vanessa after the Lakers legend was honored during halftime. Read More

ADELE UNCOMFORTABLE COURTSIDE CLOSE-UP at NBA All-Star Game

Adele is trying to tune out any distractions in her life … even cameras that are right up in her face! Read More

PRINCE FRÉDÉRIC VON ANHALT MY ADOPTED KID BETTER HAVE A KID… I Wanna Be A Grandpa!!!

Prince Frédéric Prinz von Anhalt knows he isn’t getting any younger, and wants some grandkids from his adopted son … fast! Read More

YOUNG DOLPH 2 MORE PERSONS OF INTEREST NAMED …In Memphis Murder Case

The Young Dolph murder case continues to produce new leads — police say there are now more people they want to talk to about what happened that fateful day. Read More

QUEEN ELIZABETH 95-YEAR-OLD HIT WITH COVID

Queen Elizabeth II has faced lots of challenges over the last year … and now another — she has COVID. Read More

MAYDAY! HELICOPTER CRASHES NEAR MIAMI BEACH …2 Hospitalized, 3 Onboard

The FAA tells TMZ … “A Robinson R44 helicopter crashed in the Atlantic Ocean near Miami Beach, Fla., under unknown circumstances at approximately 1:20 PM local time today. Three persons were onboard. Read More

OMERETTA THE GREAT ‘Sorry Not Sorry’ …BUT OUTSKIRTS AREN’T ATLANTA!!!

An up-and-coming rapper from the ATL is drawing a line in the sand over who can and can’t claim her turf — and by default … kinda ostracizes A LOT of big names that rep her home. Read More

BRIAN FLORES HIRED AS STEELERS ASSISTANT COACH… Amid NFL Lawsuit

While Coach Flores is now focused on his new position, he will continue with his race discrimination class action so that real change can be made in the NFL.” Read More

Billie Eilish Temporarily Stops Show Again to Check on the Crowd

Billie Eilish briefly paused her show at Madison Square Garden in New York City over the weekend to give the crowd an opportunity to “take a breath” and urged them to give each other some space before moving onto the next song. Read More

Tennessee Mom Charged With Statutory Rape After Allegedly Having Sex With at Least 9 High School Boys

A Tennessee woman is facing numerous charges related to alleged sexual encounters with at least nine local high school boys. Read More

Trump Has a Social Media Platform Again With Launch of ‘Truth Social’

Donald Trump—who was banned from a number of social media platforms following the events of Jan. 6, 2021—is trying to get back in the game. Read More

Here’s What Nick Cannon Had to Say About Whether He’ll Have More Kids

Nick Cannon is expecting his eighth child, and he says that he doesn’t “have the bandwidth” to have more kids anytime soon. Read More

Eminem and Dr. Dre Albums Chart in Top 10 of Billboard 200 Following Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Shady’s back, and so is Dre. Read More

Bernie Madoff’s Sister and Her Husband Found Dead in What Police Believe Was Murder-Suicide

Bernie Madoff’s 87-year-old sister Sondra and her 90-year-old husband Marvin Wiener were found dead inside their Florida home Thursday afternoon. from what investigators suspect to be a murder-suicide, Read More

5 Ways to Fix the NBA Slam Dunk Contest

Saturday’s NBA Slam Dunk Contest was awful. There’s really no way around it. You’ve seen the latest Shaq meme, and if you were in the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse like I was, know that everyone in there felt the exact same way as he did. Read More

Olympic Skiier Remi Lindholm Suffers Frozen Penis At Beijing Games

Finland skier Remi Lindholm spent over an hour navigating the men’s Olympic 50km race at the Beijing Olympic Games on Sunday, and it resulted in a sensitive appendage needing to later be thawed out. Read More

NYC Gym Teacher Arrested After Video Captured Him Slamming Student into Wall

A New York City high school teacher is facing charges after he was captured on video slamming a 14-year-old student into a wall. Read More

Carnival Cruise Line Making Masks Optional Next Month

Carnival Cruise Line is making masks optional for guests. Read More

Hostess Adding Caffeinated Donut To Its Lineup

The Hostess Boost Jumbo Donettes will contain slightly less than a cup of coffee, the company said in a news release. Read More

PBS Kids Series ‘Arthur’ Comes to an End After 25 Seasons

After a long 25 years, PBS Kids classic Arthur is coming to an end, giving fans a glimpse into the adult lives of the main characters. Read More

Delta Airlines Reportedly Introducing a ‘Buy-Now-Pay-Later’ Plan for Flyers

Delta Airlines has announced a new “buy-now-pay-later” plan for flyers. Read More

Woman Wins $10M Virginia Lottery After Husband Gifts Her a Winning Ticket for Valentine’s Day

A Virginia man surprised his wife with the ultimate Valentine’s Day present: a $10 million winning lottery ticket. Read More

White Castle Brings in Robot Fry Cooks for 100 Standalone Locations

To cook food faster, 100 White Castle locations are bringing in robot fry cooks. Read More

Man Loses All His Limbs After Eating Roommate’s Leftover Chicken Noodle Meal

A man in the U.S. lost all of his limbs after he ate his roommate’s leftover chicken noodle meal. Read More

LeBron James Reveals What Qualifies Him as the GOAT [Video]

LeBron James tells TNT what exact moment made him the GOAT. Read More

That’s Baller: Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Original 1984 VHS of “The Terminator” Sold for $32.5K

In just three days, ComicConnect.com‘s COO, Vincent Zurzolo, told TMZ that a copy of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s “The Terminator” sold for $32.5k. Read More

That’s Baller: World’s Largest Cruise Ship ‘Wonder of the Seas’ to Set Sail Next Month

The world’s largest cruise ship is now ready to greet passengers after three years of construction. Read More

UK Will No Longer Require Citizens to Self-Isolate If They Have COVID-19

The British government has announced that people with COVID-19 will no longer be legally required to self-isolate in England beginning next week, which is part of its long-term plan for “living with COVID.” Read More

Mary J. Blige Says NFL Kept Checking in on Her Outfit Before Super Bowl Halftime Show [Video]

Mary J. Blige’s recent interview with The Breakfast Club revealed that the NFL repeatedly asked what her outfit was going to be like for the Super Bowl LVI halftime show. Read More

Wendy Williams Show To Be Canceled In June, Sherri Shepherd’s Show To Premiere In The Fall

Well, it looks like The Wendy Williams Show is officially coming to an end. Read More

Keke Wyatt Announces Her and Her Husband Are Expecting Baby No. 11

Keke Wyatt just announced she’s adding another addition to her family! Read More

LeBron James Leaves Door Open For Return To Cleveland, Says Last Season Will Be Played With Son, “Wherever Bronny Is At, That’s Where I’ll Be”

LeBron James is currently in Cleveland for the All-Star Game, and he didn’t rule out a return to the city while speaking with The Athletic over the weekend. Read More

Study Concludes That Parasite Medication Doesn’t Help COVID-19 Patients May Cause Violent Diarrhea

As more studies continue to take place into COVID-19 treatments, researchers have concluded that Ivermectin is not an effective remedy for the virus. Read More

KYLIE & TRAVIS BABY WOLF’S GOT HIS DAD’S NAME, TOO!!!

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have a knack for giving their kids unique first names, but turns out middle names are also important to them … especially to Travis. Read More

‘RHOA’ STAR SHEREE WHITFIELD FILMING WITH BF TYRONE GILLIAMS… The Ice Has Thawed!!!

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Sheree Whitfield has been filming for the show’s upcoming season, and longtime beau Tyrone Gilliams will be joining her on camera for the first time … after being on non-speaking terms for months. Read More

