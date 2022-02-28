Just Jeen-Yuhs: Kanye and Jamie Foxx Go Live On IG To Tease What’s Next

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Well, well, well, well, she said she want some Marvin Gaye, some Luther Vandross, a little Anita, will definitely set this party off right, but get ready for it world, after we seen the genius of the Kanye West and Jamie Foxx collaboration on Jeen-Yuhs, it seems that their is gonna be, well at least Ye and Jamie are saying that their is gonna be more.

The second part of Kanye Wests documentary, trilogy, Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy dropped on Netflix last week way before social media showing Kanye West and Jamie Foxx recording their 2003 hit single, “Slow Jamz,” which appeared on Kanye West’s 2004 debut The College Dropout album. The Jeen-Yuhs of the documentary that was filmed by Chicago native Clarence ‘Coodie’ Simmons that followed Ye around in his quest to prove that he was more than a beat maker, he was in fact a Grammy award winning rapper in the making.

How genius was it of Kanye to have Coodie film his rise while creating opportunity for Coodie!?

Just days after the second part of Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy dropped the now very accomplished Kanye West and Jamie Foxx ran into each other and documented themselves in an Instagram Live talking about the then and teasing the future.

“I told you, back at that time, man, that [Kanye] was young and hungry,” “Now look at us. There’s a reason we ran into each other. Can’t wait for y’all to see the next step.”

Jamie Foxx also was on Kanye West’s ‘Gold Digger’ track.

Does that mean that ‘Donda 2’ is getting an edition? I guess we will have to wait and see.

Take a look at the video below.

