The Bijou Star Files: Kanye West’s Reversal Of The Prenup, Gold Digger 5.0

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, March 2, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

KANYE WEST WEIRD OBJECTIONS TO KIM’S DIVORCE …Showdown In Court Tomorrow

Kim Kardashian‘s divorce case will be front and center Wednesday as she asks a judge to formally restore her single status, and the wild card is Kanye West, whose lawyers have raised a weird issue about their prenup. Read More

KANYE WEST FIRES ANOTHER DIVORCE ATTORNEY …As Hearing With Kim Nears

Kanye West is playing the game of musical chairs with his legal team once again … dropping his divorce attorneys in the eleventh hour and just before a pivotal hearing with Kim. Read More

Jay-Z, Kanye West, & Diddy Top Highest-Paid Hip-Hop Artist of 2021

Forbes released their list for the top 10 hip-hop earners of 2021.Read More

JESSE WILLIAMS CHILD CUSTODY DISPUTE SETTLED …We’re Going to Broadway, Kids!!!

Jesse Williams and his ex-wife, Aryn Drake-Lee, have reached a child custody agreement — one that allows for him to do a Broadway play, and also gives him veto power on COVID-19 issues for their 2 kids. Read More

UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT ZELENSKY FROM DANCER TO DEFENDER …On ‘Dancing With The Stars’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has become a worldwide war hero, but long before he ascended to the Presidency — he showed some mad skills on the dance floor. Read More

TRISTAN THOMPSON HECKLED WITH ‘KHLOE!’ CHANTS… During Game

Tristan Thompson has a new team, but he’s still hearing the same heckles … ’cause during his game Monday night, fans were still trying to distract him with “Khloe!” chants. Read More

PRINZ VON ANHALT SON SHOCKED BY ADOPTION REVERSAL… ‘I’m Losing Family!!!’

Prince Frédéric Prinz von Anhalt‘s recently-adopted son, Kevin Feucht, can’t believe his dad wants to un-adopt him .. and says he won’t go quietly, in fact, he’s looking punish him. Read More

Floyd Mayweather Continues To Create Generational Wealth New $250 Million Real Estate Investment Partnership

It was recently announced that Floyd Mayweather, along with CGI Merchant Group, have entered into a new investment partnership of over $200 million with the goal of expanding generational wealth. Read More

T.I.’s Daughter Deyjah Opens Up About Self-Harm

Today, T.I.’s daughter, Deyjah Harris, decided to open up about her struggles with self-harm, while using her platform to bring awareness to Self-injury Awareness Day (SIAD ) worldwide. On Instagram, the 20-year-old got vulnerable with her followers. She used the hurt she experienced to testify to others in a lengthy message. Read More

Nicki Minaj Says Artists Who Jump On Every Trendy Sound “Become Faceless”

In a live shot photo, Joe and Nicki were seen sitting across from each other in single-seating, blue chairs. The caption said, “once again it’s on.” Read More

Oop! 50 Cent Alludes To Cutting Ties With Starz In New Instagram Post

50 Cent said he’s done playing games with Starz in a new Instagram post. Read More

Queen Elizabeth Has Reportedly Returned To Work 9 Days After Positive COVID Test Result

People across the globe expressed heightened concern for Queen Elizabeth’s health after it was reported that she tested positive for COVID-19 more than a week ago. Read More

Estèe Lauder Fires Senior Executive For Posting Offensive Meme Referencing Chingy, Rapper Says He’s Not Offended

Estèe Lauder senior executive posted an offensive meme referencing the rapper and was fired. Read More

Apple Suspends Product Sales In Russia & Limits Access To Their Digital Services

As Russia continues to invade Ukraine, big corporations have been taking a stand to showcase their disapproval of their actions, and the latest to do so is Apple. Read More

Texas Governor Greg Abbott Sued For Trying To Criminalize The Treatment Of Transgender Children With Gender Dysphoria

Last week Texas Governor Greg Abbott faced some backlash after he directed state agencies to investigate the care of transgender children as child abuse. Now he is being sued for the action. Read More

Man Who Worked on Young Dolph Memorial Reportedly Shot and Killed

Jeremiah Taylor, one of the men responsible for tidying up Young Dolph’s Memphis memorial multiple times a week, was shot and killed last week, Read More

Dame Dash Says He Believed in Jay-Z Because of His Air Force 1s

Roc-A-Fella Records co-founder Damon Dash appeared on the latest episode of Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast and spoke about a very specific detail from a meeting with Jay-Z that led him to believing in doing business with the future legend. Read More

Dame Dash Talks Legal Issues With Jay-Z, Shares Why He Believes Online Algorithms Contribute to Deadly Rap Feuds

Damon Dash and Jay-Z have been at odds with each other for some time, with their latest bout having to do with Dame’s attempt at selling Hov’s Reasonable Doubt album as an NFT. Read More

WNBA Reportedly Fined New York Liberty $500K for Taking Chartered Flights, League Considered Terminating Franchise

One of the WNBA’s biggest franchises has been hit with a record $500,000 fine for chartering private flights for players during the 2021 season. Read More

Aisha Tyler Responds to Tabloid Erroneously Identifying Her as Sasha Obama in Photo With Beyoncé and Jay-Z

Regardless of what one publication mistakenly reported, Aisha Tyler is not the daughter of Barack and Michelle Obama. Read More

Cardi B and Offset Drop $1,400 Tip for $3,000 Meal in NYC

Cardi B and Offset made sure to leave a generous tip for waitstaff after a date night in NYC on Monday left the superstars with a $3,000 tab. Read More

Jamie Foxx Was Once Dumped for Taking a Girl to Wasaga Beach

In a recent interview on the Full Send Podcast, actor Jamie Foxx reminisced on his many trips to Toronto in past years, at one point revealing a hilarious memory of being dumped for taking a girl to Wasaga for her birthday. Read More

People Are Loving Rihanna’s Response to Someone Telling Her She’s Late to Dior Show in Paris

Fans who have been patiently awaiting Rihanna’s Anti follow-up know better than anyone that Riri runs on her own time, and there’s no point in questioning her. Read More

Cartier Accuses Tiffany & Co. of ‘Stealing Trade Secrets’ in New Lawsuit

Cartier has sued Tiffany & Co. for allegedly “stealing trade secrets” about its jewelry. Read More

4-Year-Old Fatally Shoots Himself Outside Georgia Publix While Mother Was Inside Shopping

A 4-year-old boy fatally shot himself while sitting inside a car that was parked outside a Georgia Publix store while his mother shopped inside. Read More

Indiana High School Teacher Approved For Early Retirement After Allegedly Striking Child; Will Collect Pension [Video]

An Indiana high school teacher was given an early retirement enabling him to collect his pension after an incident in which he allegedly hit a student. Read More

Amazon Opens First Whole Foods With “Just Walk Out” Technology and No Cashiers

Amazon has opened its first Whole Foods store location with no cashiers. Read More

Access Hollywood & Black and Missing Foundation Team Up to Bring Awareness to Cases of Missing Black People

In a renewed effort to shine a spotlight on the cases of missing people of color, “Access Hollywood” has joined forces with the Black and Missing Foundation for a monthly feature. Read More

Exclusive: RHOP Star Gizelle Bryant Responds to Critics Telling Her to Quit the Show: “If I’m Not There, the Show is Not Going on” [Video]

Recently, critics told the star, Gizelle Bryant, to quit RHOP. However, the reality TV star says she’s here to stay. Bryant says she will be present if there is a season seven. Read More

First Full-Dress Mardi Gras Returns to New Orleans Since 2020

Tuesday New Orleans‘ first full-dress Mardi Gras since 2020 began, with several parades throughout the city, with masks, only being required indoors. Read More

Father Kills 4, Including 3 of His Children, Before Turning the Gun on Himself at Sacramento Church

On Monday a California man fatally shot his own children and another adult before turning the gun on himself, killing five people in the process. Read More

Lauren London Praises The Art Of Letting Go & Looking Towards A Higher Power For Strength

In the three years since losing her soulmate Nipsey Hussle, Lauren London remains positive and spreads a message of healing. Read More

Jaden Smith Shows Off His Ripped Physique After Committing to Gaining Weight [Photos]

Jaden Smith is getting bigger. Read More

NYC Mayor Eric Adams Will Not Lift Vaccine Mandate for Kyrie Irving [Video]

One day after announcing New York City would soon be dropping its indoor vaccine mandate if COVID-19 cases continued to drop, Mayor Eric Adams said on Monday Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving, who isn’t vaccinated, would still not be able to play home games at Barclays Center. Read More

Rick Ross Buys Atlanta Police Officer Lunch In Hopes Of Improving Law Enforcement And Community Relations [Photos]

Rick Ross is bridging the gap between local law enforcement and the community.Read More

Say What Now? FBI Arrests TikTok Star After Shoes Seen in Videos Are Connected to String of Armed Robberies [Video]

Federal agents investigating a series of armed robberies across Metro Detroit have arrested a popular TikTok personality after he was spotted dancing in what investigators described as his stick-up shoes.Read More

Wendy Williams Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter Is Suing The Show’s Production Company For Wrongful Termination, Says He Was Illegally Fired After He & Wendy Divorced

Kevin Hunter is seeking big money from the Wendy Williams Show production company. Following the cancellation of the iconic daytime talk-show, Kevin Hunter–The Wendy Williams Show former executive producer and ex-husband of Wendy Williams herself, has reportedly filed a lawsuit against the production company citing wrongful termination and is seeking over $7 million in loss of wages and damages. Read More

Deelishis Lashes Out At Husband Raymond Santana: “I married a narcissist who is a COMPLETE liar and a cheat”

It looks like there may be trouble in paradise after all. Read More

Tamar Braxton Says She Was Unable To Contact Her 8-Year-Old Son For Days While He Was W/ Ex-Husband Vince Herbert, Says Her Ex Has Her Number Blocked

Tamar Braxton claimed her ex-husband Vince Herbert prevented her from talking to her 8-year-old son. Read More

PARIS JACKSON I’M HITTIN’ THE ROAD WITH AEG Same Promoter Jackson Fam Sued for Michael’s Death

Paris Jackson is about to go on tour for the first time ever … one of her stops is being promoted by the same company behind her dad’s last tour … cut short before it began because of MJ’s death. Read More

ROB MANFRED MLB WILL CANCEL GAMES …After Failed CBA Talks

The Major League Baseball Players Association said Tuesday it’s “disgusted” by Manfred’s decision to cancel games. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com

Text CLEVELAND to 23845 to join our text club to be notified first of contests, breaking news and more!

Also On 93.1 WZAK: