The Bijou Star Files: FL Gov Tells Kids Their Ridiculous For Wearing Masks

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, March 3, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Tells Students “This Is Ridiculous” When He Sees Them Wearing Their Masks

On Wednesday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis visited the University of South Florida in Tampa, Florida to speak about a $20 million plan pertaining to cybersecurity education. Read More

Mary J. Blige To Executive Produce Lifetime Film Inspired By Her Classic Hit Record ‘Real Love’

There is no doubt that Mary J. Blige’s 90’s hit “Real Love,” is a classic record. Now an all-new film based on the song will be making its way to Lifetime. Read More

KANYE WEST I’M BURYING PETE DAVIDSON ALIVE …Bizarre New Music Video

Kanye West appears dead set on burying Pete Davidson — or at least the cartoon version — he just imagined the burial of his ex-wife’s boyfriend in a music video for a song where he rips the ‘SNL’ star. Read More

KIM KARDASHIAN I’M OFFICIALLY A SINGLE WOMAN!!!

There are reports Kim’s paperwork was not filled out correctly. Point of fact — the only error was that the documents mentioned Kanye as Kanye West, but after the docs were filed he changed his name to Ye, so the divorce docs were changed to reflect that. Read More

KIM AND KANYE CUSTODY AGREEMENT LIKELY INFORMAL …He’ll See The Kids When He Wants To

The big issue remaining in the Kim and Kanye divorce is child custody, and his new lawyer hedged in court Tuesday on how it will shake out … but we’re told it’s highly likely it’ll end up so that Kim will be home base and Kanye can see his 4 kids pretty much whenever he chooses. Read More

KANYE WEST BREAKS BREAD WITH TRISTAN THOMPSON… Miami Pow wow

Kanye West is spending time with another Kardashian outcast — Mr. Tristan Thompson, and the duo sat down for a meal with some female company in tow. Read More

Julia Fox Speaks on How Dating Kanye Was ‘Best Thing That Could Have Happened to Me’

While attending the world New York premiere of The Batman on Tuesday, Julia Fox reflected fondly on her time with Kanye West when a reporter asked her if she had any regrets about their relationship. Read More

PRESIDENT ZELENSKY MR. PUTIN, ‘YOU ARE KILLING HOLOCAUST VICTIMS FOR THE SECOND TIME’

President Volodymyr Zelensky turned the tables on Putin Wednesday, telegraphing he was acting like a Nazi by bombing a sacred part of his country that has become a memorial to Ukrainian Holocaust victims. Read More

Laverne Cox Takes Accountability For “Entanglement” Comment Made To Will Smith & Jada Pinkett-Smith

Laverne Cox is clearing the air and addressing her “entanglement” comment to Will Smith and his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith during the SAG awards last weekend. Read More

Usher Confesses He Would’ve Dated Aaliyah And That Monica Was His First Celebrity Kiss

Alexa, play ‘Confessions’ by Usher because that’s exactly the vibe he was recently on! Read More

Raymond Santana Files For Divorce From Deelishis After Nearly Two Years Of Marriage

Looks like Raymond Santana and Deelishis are calling it quits, Read More

Broadway Theater Will Be Renamed After James Earl Jones

New York City’s Cort Theater will soon be named after the legendary James Earl Jones! In recognition of his lifetime of immense contributions to Broadway and the entire artistic community, the theater is set to be renamed James Earl Jones Theater. Read More

U.S. Soldiers Head To Europe To Train Alongside Military Units Of NATO Allies

The United States military is ensuring that members of the U.S. Army are in position and trained to go, if necessary! Read More

Five-Part Docuseries On Record Label Murder Inc. Set For This Summer

The docuseries treatment in Hollywood continues and next up is one of the most popular record labels of the early 2000s…the Irv Gotti-founded, Murder Inc. Read More

Damson Idris Reveals His Next Acting Role Will Be Sports Agent Rich Paul

Damson Idris has another project coming our way! And this time, he won’t be playing a drug kingpin like Franklin Saint. Instead, he’s going the route of putting Black excellence on the screen. Read More

Whew! Russell Wilson Says He Spends $1 Million A Year To Keep His Body In Shape: “It’s A Lifestyle”

Russell Wilson and Ciara got more than a lil’ bit. While some are complaining about spending $20 a month for a gym membership, Russell is out here spending racks, a million racks to be specific. Read More

This Two-Year-Old Learned To Love Her Bonnet After Watching Disney Junior Characters Love Theirs

It’s one thing to speak about the importance of representation and another to see its effects in real time! A two-year-old named Mila has racked up more than four million views on a single TikTok video about her bonnet. Read More

California Attorney General Launches Nationwide Investigation Into TikTok’s Alleged Negative Impact On Children

Practically since the beginning of the social media platform TikTok, there has been intense criticism that it has a drastic effect on children—and now an official investigation will seek to uncover if those claims are true. Read More

Lizzo Speaks On The Stereotypes “Big Girls” Face & Expresses The Love For Her Body: “I’m A Body Icon”

If there’s one thang we know about Lizzo, it’s that she gon’ serve you that bawdy every chance she gets. While she’s a platinum selling artist, her approach to challenging beauty standards has been applauded but also frowned upon by many. Read More

“Fund The Police” Trends On Social Media As President Biden Speaks On Policing & Safety

As President Biden gave his first State of the Union Address, he spoke about policing and safety. While defund the police has been a strong topic in politics, Biden let it be known that he disagrees with that logic. He said we should “fund” police officers. Read More

Drunk JetBlue Pilot Removed Before Takeoff, Blood Alcohol Content Was Over 4 Times Legal Limit to Fly

A JetBlue pilot was grounded shortly before takeoff from Buffalo Niagara International Airport Wednesday after he appeared to be too drunk to fly, Read More

Drake Reacts to Report of 2021 Highest-Paid Hip-Hop Artists That Estimated His Earnings at $50 Million

Drake posted a single emoji in response to Boardroom’s Instagram post about former Forbes journalist Zack O’Malley Greenburg’s list for the highest-paid hip-hop acts of 2021. Read More

Swizz Beatz and Timbaland Partner With Lena Waithe for Documentary Exploring Rise of ‘Verzuz’

The story of Verzuz is about to get a whole lot bigger. Read More

Creatives Want Change Offering High School Fellows Scholarships for Black Design Students

Creatives Want Change is accepting applications for its summer 2022 fellows program. Read More

50 Cent Trolls Floyd Mayweather With Mr. T Comparison After Boxer Was Spotted Rocking Several Chains

50 Cent and Floyd Mayweather have been throwing jabs at each other for the better part of the last decade. Read More

Twitch and OnlyFans Star Amouranth Who Has Said She Makes $1.5 Million a Month Is Selling Jarred Farts for $1,000

A massively popular Twitch streamer and OnlyFans creator who says she already makes seven figures a month is starting a new business by selling her jarred farts, strands of hair, and hot-tub water to her fans. Read More

Hawaii to End Testing and Vaccination Requirements for Domestic Travelers; Statewide Mask Mandate Will Stay

As more and more states begin to lighten COVID-19 safety measures, Hawaii is reportedly set to waive all vaccination and testing requirements. Read More

Couple Finds Pearl in Clam That Could Be Worth Thousands

A couple may have hit the jackpot when it comes to visiting a locally known seafood spot in Cape May, New Jersey. Read More

Samuel L. Jackson Feels He Should’ve Won Oscars For ‘Pulp Fiction’ And ‘Jungle Fever’

Samuel L. Jackson has a message for the Academy and it has nothing to do with the current drama surrounding the reformatted 94th Academy Awards telecast. Read More

Nia Long, Quinta Brunson, Aunjanue Ellis And Chanté Adams To Be Honored At The 2022 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards

Essence has revealed the honorees for its 15th Annual Black Women in Hollywood Awards. Read More

Here’s How Beyoncé Reacted to Tyler Perry’s Reimagining of Her Iconic Coachella Set [Photo + Video]

Both Tyler Perry and Beyoncé have participated in a “homecoming.” Read More

5 Injured in Mass Stabbing Outside New Orleans Bar on Morning of Mardi Gras: ‘Shocking’

Five people were left injured following a mass stabbing at a New Orleans college bar on the morning of Mardi Gras. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com

