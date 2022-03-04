Gary’s Tea: Morris Day Speaks Out About Prince’s Estate Saying He Can No Longer Work As ‘Morris Day & the Time’

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

On today’s “Gary’s Tea,” veteran musician Morris Day has revealed a shocking legal war he’s currently in with the estate of late pop icon Prince over the use of his longtime musical moniker “Morris Day & The Time.”

Also making headlines, Serena Williams opened up recently about sharing her finances with equally successful husband Alexis Ohanian. Both stories opened up some interesting debates in the studio, including whether Morris Day should change his name or fight for his right to “The Time,” in addition to if it makes sense to have joined or split financial accounts when it comes to getting married.

