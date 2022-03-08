Brittney Griner’s Wife Speaks Out On The WNBA Player’s Detainment In Russia

In February, WNBA star Brittney Griner was detained at a Moscow airport after Russian authorities discovered vape cartridges in her luggage. Now, her wife Cherelle Griner is speaking out for the first time since the incident occurred.
Cherelle thanked fans for all their love and support for the Pheonix Mercury player as her struggle to return to U.S. soil weighs on.
“Thank you to everyone who has reached out to me regarding my wife’s safe return from Russia. Your prayers and support are greatly appreciated,” she wrote, captioning a sweet photo alongside Griner.
“I love my wife wholeheartedly, so this message comes during one of the weakest moments of my life. I understand that many of you have grown to love BG over the years and have concerns and want details. Please honor our privacy as we continue to work on getting my wife home safely,” Cherelle added.
According to the Associated Press, the Russian Customs Service allegedly found cannabis oil in Griner’s vape, which could carry a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. The customs service did not give an exact date as to when Griner was arrested. The star center’s agent Lindsay Kagawa Colas released a statement about the situation to AP news, telling the publication:
“We are aware of the situation with Brittney Griner in Russia and are in close contact with her, her legal representation in Russia, her family, her teams, and the WNBA and NBA. As this is an ongoing legal matter, we are not able to comment further on the specifics of her case but can confirm that as we work to get her home, her mental and physical health remain our primary concern.”
Griner has been playing for Russia’s women’s basketball team, the UMMC Ekaterinburg, for the last seven years. She reportedly earns over $1 million per season. The league took a two-week break in early February just before the FIBA World CUP pre-tournaments kicked off. Her last game was on Jan. 29. Griner is a two-time U.S. Olympic gold medalist and she has won a WNBA championship with the Pheonix Mercury.
On Mar. 5, Russia’s State Department issued a do not travel advisory amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. The country urged for U.S. citizens to evacuate, warning Americans of the “potential for harassment” by Russian government security officials” and “the Embassy’s limited ability to assist” Americans in Russia.
#FreeBrittney Seriously, I pray for her safe return home 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 https://t.co/Z2Mtv1zQ1u #FreeBrittney why is she still overseas? Also The WNBA needs to pay their players better money so that these players shouldn't have to play out there! https://t.co/vB05fEAy6I Suspect as hell. #freeBrittney https://t.co/d1lJN0mZtj If Kevin Durant was in a Russian jail, would we wait three weeks to discuss?" #FreeBrittney https://t.co/e866xJTEok Praying for Brittney Griner's safety and her rights. An incredibly scary situation. Brittney Griner has been detained for 3 weeks and we're just hearing about it? I can't believe Brittney Griner has been in Russian custody for 3 weeks and the news is just now breaking here. What a nightmare scenario. I cannot even imagine what she must be feeling rn. Brittney Griner has been in Russian custody for three weeks for a vape and we're just finding out about it?!?! Unbelievable. Free Brittney Griner and free all those arrested and in prison on cannabis possession charges around the world If you're asking "What was Brittney Griner doing in Russia?", You're:
Heartbreaking BG has been in there almost a month and we're just now really finding out. We need to get her home.
A) Focused on the wrong shit.
B) Clueless about the lengths women athletes have to go to earn competitive salaries.
Praying for Brittney Griner's safety and her rights. An incredibly scary situation.
