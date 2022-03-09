Snoop Dogg Goes All The Way In On Photographer Suing Nas [VIDEO]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

It’s not the first time we have heard of celebrities getting sued for posting pictures of themselves, but uncle Snoop is calling BS on the photographer that is suing legendary rapper Nas for posting a picture that was taken back in 1993 of himself and the late great Tupac Shakur. The photographers problem with Nas posting the photo is although Nas was in it the photo, and it was before selfies were a thing, the photographer says he took the picture there go it belongs to him. When Snoop Dogg read the story he went LIVE and in on the photographer.

“How’s a mothafucka suing Nas for a picture that he in?” … “lost y’all mothafuckin’ rabid ass mind.”

The photographer is Al Pereira who captured the photo of Nas, Tupac and rapper Redman outside of Club Amazon.

Snoop Dogg continued on to argue that copy right laws need to change.

“When you take a picture of a n***a, that picture ain’t yours. That’s a mere likeness-type situation. You’re borrowing my likeness,” ..“We need new laws to help us as artists, man, because it’s a bunch of mothafuckas selling pictures with my face on it and I don’t get shit ‘cause they took the picture. Can anybody help me with that? Just a basic question.”

Have photographers gone too far by taking pictures of celebrities without their permission, then suing them for posting their own likeness? A picture that the celebrity didn’t pay the photographer too take nor did the photographer pay them to take it.

Take a listen to all of what Snoop Dogg had to say in the video below, then give us your thoughts.

