Dan Lust: We Are Not Getting Clarity On The Deshaun Watson Situation On Friday

The well renowned Sports Attorney and 1/2 of the Conduct Detrimental Podcast Dan Lust joined Kyle Bailey on Wednesday’s edition of The Clubhouse as he broke down the many nuances to the ongoing Deshaun Watson case, and Dan also looked at the current MLB Lockout.

The first topic broached with Deshaun Watson’s situation as Dan broke his current legal situation as he told Kyle on Friday his case is being presented to a Grand Jury and a grand jury will decide whether or not a crime comes out of this and more often than not this results in criminal charges because it is a one-side hearing for the prosecution to the point where the prosecution could indict a ham sandwich if they wanted to.

When it came to the question of if Deshaun Watson will go to trial or get convicted Dan said he is not sure but you don’t go a year into an investigation to not get past the Grand Jury but even if it were to happen a civil case could come with it along with a suspension from the league as well.

Dan then looked at the Calvin Ridley gambling suspension as he said betting $1500 on a game in the NFL in the grand scheme of things but the NFL has a steadfast rule of not gambling on their sport so the suspension adds up.

Things ended with the MLB lockout as he said the weird thing is that the deadlines are phony and not real and that is one thing the players have known for a while and now the fans are starting to smarten upon it as well as it is really starting to make the MLB and specifically Rob Manfred look bad.

