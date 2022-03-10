50 Cents Is Going To Open Up A Door For Mo’nique That Some Tried To Shut

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE

When one Hollywood Black Ball closes a door the Starz Power of Universe creator, 50 Cent will open another, and after watching actress/comedian Mo’nique perform at a stand up comedy show during Super Bowl weekend, that’s what it sounds like 50 is going to do for Mo.

It’s no secret about the ongoing riff between Hollywood and actress/comedian Mo’Nique. According to Mo’Nique she was ‘blackballed’ after winning an Oscar in 2010 for best supporting actress in the movie ‘Precious’ that was directed by director Lee Daniels who allegedly told Mo’Nique that the perception is she’s “difficult” and “tacky”, hence her not getting any roles. Mo’Nique also claimed that not only was Lee Daniels a culprit in her career being side tracked but so was Oprah and Tyler Perry. Just recently Mo’Nique said in an interview that Tyler Perry eventually agreed to give her a call in an effort to bury the hatchet. Mo’Nique said it was at that time Tyler Perry expressed regret for how he treated her and confirmed he had every intention to publicly apologize. In the same interview Mo’Nique say’s that she recorded the Tyler Perry’s sentiments. After Mo’Nique played the recording for others such as Kevin Hart and Reverend Al Sharpton, that Tyler Perry agreed to another conversation with Mo’Nique, under a couple of conditions, one that her husband/manager Sidney Hicks wouldn’t be involved and two she had to apologize to him as well as Oprah for saying that they blackballed Mo’Nique. All these years such an ugly situation.

But let’s fast-forward to something positive.

The King of The Power Universe, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson had a chance to check out Mo’Nique in a stand-up comedy show during Super Bowl weekend and Mo’Nique had 50 Cent in a trance, so much so that he posted his experience with her performance on his famous IG, 50 Cent then made another post saying that he had to get Mo’Nique back in pocket while leaving this golden nugget in the post as well.

“We only suppose to cancel shit that ain’t good for the culture. We need you to WIN again now MONIQUE.”

Can’t you just imagine, Mo’Nique on ‘Power Book II: Ghost‘, with Mo’Nique playing Zeke’s mother/aunt, Monet Tejada’s sister? Yes!!!!

We can’t wait to see what 50 Cent has in store for Mo’Nique.

Take a look at 50 Cent’s posts about Mo’Nique below.

Also On 93.1 WZAK: