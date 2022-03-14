LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Saving Our Daughters Re-Visits their Abraham Lincoln Elementary Cinderellas during Women’s History Month!

STRONGER TOGETHER! On Friday March 11th, these little Cinderellas representing their Abraham Lincoln Elementary School of Maple Heights were surprised by Saving Our Daughters & 93FM WZAK for the girls’ favorite Barbie Doll Giveaway.

As we celebrate Women’s ‘History month, it was such a great time for the future women leaders of Cleveland and The World! “We were so excited to finally provide the dolls out to our Cinderellas, as the initial Christmas date of 2021 had to be rescheduled due to the Covid protocols, school closures and winter weather limitations during last holidays.” Saving Our Daughters’ chief executive officer, Curtis B.

As the doll drives/giveaways are in memory of Iliss Marie Benjamin, the multicultural Barbies, were provided for the girls by co-founder Keke Palmer and actresses, Naturi Naughton, Grace Byres, and Tiffany Boone who are all Board Trustees for Saving Our Daughters.

Take a look at some of the FUN PHOTOS!!

Source: Curtis Benjamin / Curtis Benjamin