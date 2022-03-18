The Bijou Star Files: Ye’s In IG Jail, Trevor Noah Is Still In Ye’s Corner

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, March 18, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

TREVOR NOAH TO KANYE WEST ‘BREAKS MY HEART TO SEE YOU LIKE THIS’

Trevor Noah‘s response to Kanye West hurling a racial slur at him is filled with compassion for what he sees the rapper becoming — a situation the ‘Daily Show’ host calls heartbreaking. Read More

KIM KARDASHIAN I TRY TO ‘TAKE THE HIGH ROAD’ During Kanye’s IG Attacks

Kim Kardashian‘s estranged husband has used social media as a vessel to launch attacks on her and Pete Davidson — and although Kim says it’s tough, she tries to “take the high road” — keeping their kids in mind. Read More

KANYE WEST COURTSIDE WITH SAINT Amid 24-Hour IG Ban

Kanye West isn’t letting his Instagram ban keep him down — he appeared to be happy as ever at the Golden State Warriors game on Wednesday … bringing his son, Saint, along for the fun. Read More

BRITTNEY GRINER PLEADS NOT GUILTY IN MOSCOW COURT Arrest Extended To May 19

Brittney Griner pled not guilty in a Russian court on Thursday … and will remain in custody for AT LEAST another two months after they extended the arrest of the WNBA star, who’s accused of bringing drugs into the country. Read More

Klarna App Allows Customers To Purchase Gas In Installments At Participating Chevron & Texaco Gas Stations

Whew! Gas prices have increased, and it seems many have discovered the Klarna app can come through in the clutch! Read More

Julia Fox Says Kanye West Is No Threat To Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson’s Safety

One thing about Julia Fox, she’s open to speaking with the media — especially about Kanye West. Just two weeks after telling the ‘New York Times’ she lost 15 pounds while dating the artist, Julia is coming to Ye’s defense. Read More

Wendy Williams Gives Update On Her Health: “I Have The Mind And Body Of A 25-Year-Old”

Wendy Williams has cleared all the chatter surrounding her health, finances and self-titled talk show. In an exclusive interview with ‘Good Morning America,’ she reassured fans that she is “absolutely” in her “sound mind” during this time. Read More

California Lawmakers Propose $400 Gas Rebate For All Taxpayers, Including Those Who Don’t Have A Car

With gas being at the forefront of everyone’s minds, it looks like California is trying to give a bit of relief to taxpayers in the form of a gas rebate. Read More

Nick Cannon Professes His Love for Snickers and Pickle Combo and People Aren’t Convinced

We knew Nick Cannon was a multi-hyphenate, but we never would’ve thought he’s also a self-proclaimed “Snickle-eating champion.” Read More

13-Year-Old Was Driving Truck in Crash That Killed 9 People, Including 7 on USW Golf Team

Authorities say a 13-year-old was behind the wheel in a fiery car crash that left nine people dead, including student-athletes of a New Mexico college. Read More

Baker Mayfield’s Request for Trade Blocked by Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly blocked Baker Mayfield’s request to be traded. ESPN’s Jake Trotter tweeted on Thursday that according to a source, the “Browns have told Baker Mayfield’s camp they are ‘not accommodating his request.’” Read More

Mase Talks Diddy Diss Record, Says He Worked With Pastor Mediator in Attempt to Resolve Issues

Following the release of his diss track aimed at Diddy, Mase said he tried to sort his issues with the Bad Boy founder before dropping the song. Read More

Kelly Rowland Explains How Advice From Jay-Z Helped Her Reconnect With Dad After 30 Years Apart

Kelly Rowland had not spoken to her father in three decades when she met with him in 2018 following the loss of her mother Doris Rowland four years prior. Read More

Steve Harvey Warns Kanye He and D.L. Hughley Are From ‘Ass-Whoopin’ Era’: ‘Pull Up, It Ain’t What You Want’

Kanye West has said he “can afford to hurt” D.L. Hughley, and now Steve Harvey has issued a warning to leave his friend alone. Read More

15-Year-Old Black Girl ‘Traumatised’ Following Police Strip-Search At East London School

A 15-year-old Black schoolgirl has spoken out after news emerged that she was strip-searched by Met Police officers two years ago. Read More

Rihanna Says She’s Going To Be A “Psycho” If Someone Disrespect Her Child

Rihanna sends a warning to people who plan to disrespect her unborn child. Read More

Ukraine Legalizes Cryptocurrency; People Send Tens of Millions In Donations

Ukraine has legalized cryptocurrency as the country receives millions in virtual donations. Read More

Dentist in Wisconsin Purposely Damaged Patients’ Teeth in Order to Boost His Profits

A Wisconsin dentist who intentionally damaged patients‘ teeth to boost profits and raked in millions was found guilty of healthcare fraud and other charges. Read More

Ellen DeGeneres Is Reportedly Giving Her Staff “Millions” in Bonuses as the Show Comes to an End

Ellen DeGeneres is celebrating the end of her successful daytime talk show by handing out “millions of dollars” in bonuses to her staffers. Read More

A Santa Barbara Chick-Fil-A Location Might Soon Be Labeled As A ‘Public Nuisance’ Due To Its Long Lines Allegedly Causing Traffic Issues

A Chick-fil-A in California might be listed as a “public nuisance” soon as its long lineup of cars are allegedly causing major traffic issues. Read More

Former CNN Anchor Chris Cuomo Seeks $125M Arbitration Award Over Alleged Wrongful Termination

Former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo wants $125 million in an arbitration award, claiming the network wrongfully fired him. Read More

Assistant Principal Fired For Reading “I Need A New Butt!” Book to Second Graders [Video]

The assistant principal of a Mississippi elementary school recently came under fire after reading a humorous children‘s book to a class of second graders titled I Need a New Butt! Read More

Shalanda Young Becomes First Black Woman to Oversee Biden’s Budget Office

The Biden administration continues to make history with their appointments. Read More

Hundreds Sign Petition to Drop Kanye West as Coachella Headliner

It seems Kanye West’s harmful antics are finally catching up with his career, as fans turn on him over his Kim K outbursts. Read More

Mathew Knowles Sells Music World Entertainment Group To APX Capital, Plots ‘King Richard’-Style Biopic As Part Of $275M Film & TV Fund [Photo]

Watch out, it appears a new king is coming – King Mathew.Read More

‘P-Valley’ Adds Three New Recurring Castmates Ahead Of Season Three [Video]

After a two-year hiatus, Starz‘s P-Valley is back — and with some new faces on board. Read More

Trey Songz and Khloe Kardashian Spark Romance Rumors [Video]

Are Khloè Kardashian and Trey Songz rekindling an old flame? Read More

“The View” Sends ‘Open Invitation’ To Wendy Williams To Guest-Host Show

Wendy Williams might not be returning to her iconic purple chair, but there could be a seat for her on The View. Read More

Samuel L. Jackson Says ‘I Was Like The Troll In The Basement’ As He Describes His Previous Addiction Battle

Samuel L. Jackson is opening up about how his wife, LaTanya Jackson, helped him overcome his battle against addiction. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: