The Bijou Star Files: Browns QB Deshaun Watson More Money More Problems

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, March 24, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Another grand jury considering case against Deshaun Watson

A second grand jury in another Texas county has convened to hear evidence against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. The grand jury met Wednesday to hear evidence in the case. Read More

Anthony Anderson Shares Hilarious Video as He Hitches Ride With Strangers in NYC

Anthony Anderson filmed an outrageous situation in which two strangers in New York City were able to give the actor and his newly purchased televisions—plural—a ride home. Read More

(Video) Wendy Williams’ Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter Takes “Full Accountability” For His Actions & Says Wendy Allegedly Needed Two Blood Transfusions

On Tuesday, the ex-husband of Wendy Williams, Kevin Hunter, decided to go live and address his 2019 divorce from the talk show veteran, alleged blood transfusions, and a lawsuit against Debmar-Mercury. Read More

(Video) Wendy Williams To Wells Fargo: “Please Let Me Have Access To My Money”

Wendy Williams went live to speak about her Wells Fargo situation. Read More

DRAKE DONATES $1M IN BITCOIN TO LBJ ORG After Huge Roulette Win

Drake is once again subscribing to God’s plan — throwing down big on roulette and giving back to the community just as much as he won … with none other than LeBron James! Read More

MIKE TYSON GUY PULLS GUN …After Trying to Fight at Comedy Show

If you thought Mike Tyson was a badass before, wait until you see how he handled himself when a guy pulled a gun within 15 feet of him — let’s just say you can call him Cool Hand Luke. Read More

Amber Ali & Other Cast Members Are Planning To File A Multi-Million Dollar Lawsuit Against Joseline Hernandez, Balistic Beats & Zeus (Exclusive Details)

Last week things got heated after Amber Ali, a cast member from the current season of “Joseline’s Cabaret,” took to social media to claim that she was attacked by Joseline Hernandez and Balistic Beats while filming for the show’s reunion. Read More

California Governor Signs Law To Make Abortions More Affordable, Eliminating Co-Pays & Deductibles

As Roe V Wade—1973 ruling that stopped states from banning abortions— hangs in the balance, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a law into place on Tuesday that will make abortions cheaper for those who have private insurance plans. Read More

Instagram Introduces New Feature That Allows Users To Organize Their Feeds Into ‘Following’ And ‘Favorites’

On Wednesday, Instagram plans to introduce two new ways to catch up on your feed. According to a press release by the company, the app will now offer users the choice to organize their feeds by ‘following’ and ‘favorites.’ Read More

Disneyland & ESPN Release Statements After Disney Employees Stage A Walkout Over The Company’s Reaction To Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill

Recently Florida passed the “Don’t Say Gay” Bill, which was established to “forbid sexual orientation and gender identity instruction,” for students from kindergarten to third grade. Read More

Kyrie Irving to Be Allowed to Play in Home Games Amid Impending NYC Vaccine Mandate Change

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving will be allowed to play in the Barclays Center on Sunday as New York City lifts its private sector vaccine mandate, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. Read More

Watch Drake and LeBron James Surprise Toronto Mother With $100,000

The OVO rapper teamed up with LeBron James to surprise a family with a life-changing gift. He captured the moment in an Instagram video filmed at Toronto’s Harbour 60 restaurant, which is where he shot his 2011 “Headlines” video. Read More

Grandparents of Rapper HoneyKomb Brazy Were Killed Over Facebook Beef, Court Testimony Reveals

More than a year after Alabama rapper HoneyKomb Brazy’s grandparents were killed in a house fire, officials believe their death stemmed from a Facebook post courtesy of OMB Peezy. Read More

Four Teens Arrested After Dragging and Killing 73-Year-Old Woman Who Was Tangled in Seat Belt During Carjacking

Four teens were arrested after they carjacked an elderly woman and dragged her for over a block down the road, ultimately killing her, Read More

2Pac’s Childhood Poetry Book Expected to Go for Up to $300,000 at Auction

Sotheby’s is auctioning off an unpublished booklet of poetry written and illustrated by a young 2Pac. Read More

Waka Flocka Addresses Video of Him Saying ‘I Need Some Chocolate on Stage’ Amid Group of Dancing Women

Waka Flocka has addressed the attention being placed on a recent twerking-centered stage moment during which he told an audience “I need some chocolate on stage.” Read More

Same Sex Couple Adopts Dog Whose Story Went Viral for Being Left at Animal Shelter After Owners Thought He Was Gay

A North Carolina dog that was recently abandoned at an animal shelter because his owners thought he was gay has found a new home. Read More

Telfar Announces ‘Blind Pre-Order’ Info for Mysterious Collaboration

Telfar has a next-level collaboration on the way, complete with the option to participate in what the brand describes as a “blind pre-order” this week. Read More

Video Shows Suspects Breaking Into Jewelry Store With Sledgehammers and Reportedly Taking Up to $5M Worth of Items

A group of five masked robbers plundered a Beverly Hills jewelry store in broad daylight on Tuesday afternoon. Read More

NASA Says There Are More Than 5,000 Planets Outside Of Our Solar System; Scientists Searching For Planets ‘Similar To Earth And Signs Of Life’

There are more than 5,000 planets outside of our solar system, according to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). Read More

Tiger Mauls Man At Airboat Attraction In Florida

A tiger mauled a man who works at an airboat attraction in Florida. Read More

Applebee’s Is Going To Test Out Drive-Thru Windows For Takeout Orders

Applebee’s will try out drive-thru windows in an effort to compete with fast-food restaurants. Read More

Self-Proclaimed “Best Drunk Driver Ever” Now Charged With Killing Two State Troopers And Pedestrian In A DWI Crash

A woman who recently boasted on social media that she was the “best-drunk driver ever” is now accused of killing two Pennsylvania state troopers and a pedestrian they were helping. Read More

Portland Man Arrested For Stealing U-Haul Containing 1,100 Pairs of Yeezy Sneakers

According to reports, an arrest was made concerning a stolen vehicle containing 1,100 brand new pairs of Yeezy sneakers. Read More

Damon Dash Says “We Can Make Our Own Grammys” After Kanye West Was Removed From Grammy’s Performance Line Up

Damon Dash disagrees with the Grammys removing Kanye West from their lineup, claiming they haveno right to judge him or any other hip-hop artist. Read More

Ohio Man Pretending to Be Uber Driver Sentenced to 41 Years in Jail For Raping and Kidnapping 5 Women

On Tuesday, a serial rapist who pretended to be an Uber driver to kidnap and rape women was sentenced to at least 41 years in jail. Read More

Beloved Pastor Drowns in Lake Recovering Boat Hours After Being Rescued From it

Hundreds are mourning the death of a beloved Florida pastor who passed away as the result of a tragic drowning shortly after being rescued from a lake. Read More

Miley Cyrus’ Plane Struck by Lightning While Headed to Paraguay

Miley Cyrus’ plane was struck by lightning as they were on their way to Paraguay for her performance at the 2022 Asuncionico music festival. Read More

‘You’ Officially Begins Production on Season 4

‘You’ season 4 is officially in the making. Read More

Birth Control Pill For Men Is 99% Effective Preventing Pregnancy In Mice: Researchers Hope To Begin Human Trials This Year

The first oral birth control pill for men is expected to start human trials in the second half of this year. Read More

Pusha T McDonald’s Diss Track Gives Arby’s An $8 Million Boost

It looks like Pusha T helped out Arby’s in a major way! Read More

Actor Anthony Mackie To Open Film & Television Studio In New Orleans

Actor Anthony Mackie To Open Film & Television Studio In New Orleans Read More

Pete Davidson’s Mom Approves Of Him & Kim Kardashian Having A Baby

One person who is definitely a fan of Pete Davidson & Kim Kardashian being together is his mom! Read More

Virginia News Reporter, Sierra Jenkins, Sadly Killed In Shooting Over Spilled Drink [Condolences]

According to reports, a Virginia news reporter was one of two people killed on March 19, outside of a bar and restaurant in Norfolk. Sierra Jenkins, a journalist with The Virginian-Pilot and Daily Press, was reportedly dining inside of Chicho’s Pizza Backstage when an argument broke out over a spilled drink, resulting in gunfire. Read More

President Joe Biden & VP Kamala Harris – New Book Reveals Ongoing Tension Between Them + Alleges First Lady Jill Biden Never Wanted Kamala To Be Joe’s Running Mate: “Why Do We Have To Choose The One Who Attacked Joe?”

Things may not be going so good in the White House. Read More

Airlines ask Biden to drop mask mandate and testing requirements for travelers

The CEOs of the nation’s largest airlines are asking the Biden administration to drop the federal mask mandate on airplanes, along with the pre-departure testing requirement for international travelers. Read More

