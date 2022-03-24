Drake Promise $1 Mill to LeBron’s ‘I Promise School’ [VIDEO]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

What about your friends, will they stand their ground? Will they let you down? Are they gonna be low down? Will they ever be around? Or will they turn their backs on you?

If you are a fan of or familiar with the story of LeBron James then you know when it comes to LBJ and his friends, standing their ground and having each others back is what they do, from the streets of Akron, OH to the ocean’s of California crossing the borders of Canada. If Bron is down his boys are with it, that’s a promise, so it is only natural that the rapper Drake who is always giving back, to make a promise to give ‘I Promise’ a $1 million dollar donation.

This past weekend LeBron James celebrated the Canadian launch of Lobos 1707, a tequila and mezcal brand at a star studded event, when Drake congratulated LeBron on the launch with a special donation.

“I’ve been trying to figure out what I can do for, obviously, this moment,” he said. “So, I am going to, myself and Eddie from Stake, we’re going to dedicate $1 million to the I Promise School and I’m going to come drop it off myself.”

I Promise School is a public elementary school in Akron, Ohio, opened in 2018, supported by the LeBron James Family Foundation, and specifically aimed at at-risk children.

Now that’s a friend.

