Deshaun Watson, in his first press conference in more than a year, said that he’s innocent of all sexual misconduct and assault allegations pending against him.

In the press conference, which at times felt more like an interrogation, Watson stood by his story. “I know these allegations are very, very serious,” he said. “But I’ve never assaulted any woman. I never disrespected any woman.”

Watson was introduced by the Browns Friday as their new starting quarterback. His new five-year deal has a record number of guaranteed dollars – $230 million – and it’s constructed in a way that will result in a minimal loss for the QB should he eventually be suspended by the NFL.

Watson still has 22 civil cases of sexual misconduct and abuse pending against him. Yet Browns GM Andrew Berry repeatedly stated that Cleveland did its due diligence, via private investigations, in researching the character and circumstances of their new quarterback.

Check out the entire press conference below and let us know what you think.

Deshaun Watson Answers Tough Questions at First Press Conference With Browns was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

