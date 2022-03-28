The Bijou Star Files: LeBron James Dishes Some Reality Hour Lessons

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, March 28, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

LeBron James Tells Men To Stop Playing and Treat Women How They’re Supposed To Be Treated

LeBron James gives the fellas a few pointers on how to court a woman. Read More

TRAVIS SCOTT PERFORMS FIRST TIME SINCE ASTROWORLD… At Oscars Shindig

Travis hit up a private Oscars party Saturday night at a private home in Bel-Air. His performance didn’t last long … a combo of rapping and DJ’ing. But, it was a moment, because it’s the first time he’s taken the stage since the Astroworld tragedy back in November. Read More

RAPPER CHIKA UPDATES FANS, I’M OKAY …After Suicide Threats

Chika seems to be okay after all, writing … “alive. wanna go home.” She adds, “leaving the hospital. not that i should care about updating anyone besides family. i just wanna be left alone, if that’s okay. i appreciate the prayers and stuff. thanks.” Read More

PETE DAVIDSON ‘MY GIRL IS A LAWYER’ TAT ….Well, Not Quite Yet, Pete

Pete Davidson may be jumping the gun a bit … ascribing lawyer-dom to GF Kim Kardashian in a new tattoo. Read More

LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA I’m Taking An Oscars Pass …MY WIFE HAS COVID

We’re not saying they’re dropping like flies, but COVID is getting in the way of the Oscars … at least as far as Lin-Manuel Miranda is concerned. Read More

AMUSEMENT PARK TRAGEDY TEEN WHO DIED HAD BRIGHT FUTURE… Talented Football Player

As if the death of Tyre Sampson, the 14-year-old who died on an Orlando amusement park ride, wasn’t tragic enough … we’ve learned the boy had a promising future ahead of him. Read More

PRESIDENT BIDEN PUTIN ‘CAN’T REMAIN IN POWER’ …WH Backtracks, Clarifies

President Biden has been saying a lot during his Euro trip — but on a few occasions, he’s misspoken about our intentions with Russia … including the idea that Putin has got to go. Read More

ELON MUSK DO WE NEED A NEW ‘TWITTER’ PLATFORM??? Poll Suggests Folks Agree

Elon Musk seems to be following in Donald Trump‘s footsteps — at least when it comes to social media … because the tech wiz might just be mulling the launch of a new platform. Read More

APPLEBEE’S FRANCHISE EXEC LOWERING WAGES AMID HIGH GAS PRICES???

An Applebee’s franchise executive had a bright idea on dealing with inflation … pay employees less. Read More

RIHANNA Shoppin’ For Baby Clothes… CHECK OUT MY BUMP!!!

Rihanna is getting ready to welcome her baby to the world, and she’s doing it in high style. Read More

RAZZIE AWARDS LEBRON WINS BIG FOR ‘SPACE JAM: THE LEGACY’!!!

LeBron James was a big winner Saturday night … singled out for his work in a big-budget movie — cause he won some Razzies!!! Read More

POPEYES ‘ZERO TOLERANCE FOR HATE’ After Viral Video of Racist Customer

Popeyes has spoken … condemning hateful language and offering up support after a racist customer went viral for hurling slurs at employees at one of its joints in Florida. Read More

CARDI B WINS DEFAMATION LAWSUIT …After Sister Hennessy Calls MAGA Supporters Racist

Cardi B has something to celebrate tonight … she just kicked ass in a defamation case … legally, that is. Read More

DESHAUN WATSON MESSAGE TO FEMALE BROWNS FANS …’I Never Assaulted Any Woman’

Deshaun Watson sent a clear message to female Cleveland Browns fans on Friday … saying he understands the seriousness of the sexual misconduct allegations made against him — but maintaining he “never assaulted any woman.” Read More

VLADIMIR PUTIN ‘CANCEL CULTURE’ SHOULD BE CANCELED… Compares Russia To J.K. Rowling

J.K. Rowling just responded to Putin and referenced Alexei Navalny, the Putin critic who was in jail. Read More

Father Of Teen Who Passed Away After Falling From Drop Tower Ride In Orlando Says Son “Was Panicking When He Was Going Up”

The father of 14-year-old Tyre Simpson, Yarnell Simpson, spoke out about his son’s tragic incident that occurred Thursday night. On Thursday, the St. Louis resident and middle school football player died after falling from a drop tower ride at Orlando’s ICON PARK. Read More

Wendy Williams’ Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter Doesn’t Regret Having A Child With His Partner While Married To Wendy

Earlier this week, Kevin Hunter spoke out and discussed everything from his marriage and divorce from Wendy Williams to his lawsuit against Debmar-Mercury. Read More

Lisa Leslie Says She Was Told Not To Make A “Big Fuss” About Brittney Griner’s Detainment

As folks continue to wait on updates about Brittney Griner’s recent arrest, WNBA legend Lisa Leslie is speaking out, and what she says may be a shocker to some. Read More

Social Media Reacts To Remy Ma Saying She Doesn’t Think Doja Cat Is A Rapper But “She’s Dope”

The Remy Ma conversation with Drink Champs is the interview that just keeps on giving. On Friday, people were discussing her Nicki Minaj comments, and today, folks are discussing a clip of Remy Ma saying Doja Cat isn’t a rapper. Read More

Bow Wow Doubles Down On Recent Comments About Jermaine Dupri—“He Ain’t Make Me”

Once again taking to social media, Bow Wow made it clear that despite fan assumption, the reason he has a career is due to Snoop Dogg…not Jermaine Dupri. Read More

Latto Confirms That Mariah Carey Will Feature On The ‘Big Energy’ Remix!!

Latto just revealed that the one and only, legendary Mariah Carey will be on the remix to her hit single ‘Big Energy!!’ Read More

Donald Glover Hires Malia Obama As A Writer For His Upcoming Amazon Series

Donald Glover recently confirmed that he has recruited Malia Obama to the writers room for his new Amazon series! The series, potentially called ‘Hive,’ is rumored to focus on a “Beyonce-like figure.” Read More

50 Cent And The Game Go Back And Forth On Social Media

50 Cent took to instagram Friday and decided to throw a little shade at The Game. Fif shared a clip of his longtime rival being seemingly ignored by Interscope Records co-founder Jimmy Lovine at a recent Los Angeles Lakers game. Read More

Taye Diggs Speaks About The Pain Of Being Labeled A ‘White Boy’ Throughout His Life [Video]

Taye Diggs opens up about the criticism he’s faced throughout his life. Read More

Atlanta Mother ‘Traumatized’ After Being Mistaken For Robbery Suspect and Detained In Front Of Her Kids [Video]

An Atlanta mother claims she was mistaken for a thief and detained by police in front of her children after stopping by a gas station to use the bathroom. Read More

Georgia Woman Arrested After Her Infant Great-Granddaughter Dies From A Vicious Dog Attack

A Georgia woman was arrested after an American bulldog attacked her infant great-granddaughter. Read More

Southwest Airlines Rollout “Wanna Get Away Plus,” Allowing Travelers To Transfer Flight Credits To Another Customer

As if Southwest Airlines didn’t already have exceptional deals, the company has unveiled a new, second cheapest fare tier. Read More

WILL SMITH Shares Message Of Love During ‘Best Actor’ Speech MINS AFTER CHRIS ROCK SMACK

You can’t write this s*** … Will Smith just won the award for best actor — tears streaming down his face as he stood to address the crowd — and sharing a message of love just moments after smacking Chris Rock. Read More

94TH ACADEMY AWARDS CALM & JOYOUS BEFORE WILL SMITH And The Oscar Goes To …

The 94th Academy Awards are coming to a close, and while Will Smith definitely stole the show — for all the wrong reasons — the show was actually going swimmingly beforehand. Read More

BEYONCE STARTS 94TH OSCARS AT TENNIS COURTS… Blue Ivy Cameos

This year’s Oscars got off to a great start — with Beyonce leading the charge with a musical number that wasn’t even in the building … and a little help from her kid. Read More

Megan Thee Stallion Joins ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ Oscars Performance with Surprise Rap Verse [Video]

Megan Thee Stallion joined the ‘Encanto’ family at the 2022 Oscars with a surprise performance. Read More

Will Smith, Chris Rock to Reportedly Work Out Slap Incident After 2022 Oscars

Will Smith and Chris Rock are reportedly set on moving on after the slap seen ’round the world at the 2022 Oscars. Read More

Denzel Washington Presents Samuel L. Jackson With An Honorary Oscar [Video]

The art of picking the right presenter for any given award is a tricky one; the more personal the connection between the two parties, and the more genuine the appreciation the presenter has for the presentee, the better. Read More

