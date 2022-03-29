The Bijou Star Files: Rock Not Sorry, Smith Will Testify On Red Table Talk

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, March 29, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Chris Rock’s Team Shuts Down False Apology Circulating Online

Shortly after Will Smith issued an apology to Chris Rock, The Academy, and others on Instagram, a false apology statement began circulating online claiming to be from Chris Rock. The apology appeared to come from Facebook user Sean L. McClain, but Chris’ team has denied all claims and said that statement regarding last night’s Academy Awards was false. Read More

WILL SMITH APOLOGIZES TO CHRIS ROCK …’I Reacted Emotionally’

Will Smith just apologized directly to Chris Rock, saying slapping Chris was “unacceptable and inexcusable.” Read More

What Led to The Slap: The History Behind Will Smith and Chris Rock’s Relationship

Looking back, the tense moment now feels like the culmination of a history of strife between the couple and the comedian. Read More

Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith To Break Silence On Chris Rock Oscars Slap On ‘Red Table Talk’

It looks like Will Smith, 53, and Jada Pinkett-Smith, 50, will address what happened between them and Chris Rock, 57,at the Oscars at the actress’ infamous ‘Red Table Talk’… Read More

‘ENTOURAGE’ CREATOR DOUG ELLIN WILL SMITH JUST A ‘CLASSIC NARCISSIST’… Made Oscars About Him

Doug Ellin is ripping Will Smith for slapping Chris Rock over a Jada Pinkett Smith joke … saying it’s a classic case of supreme narcissism that screwed winners who were overlooked. Read More

CEDRIC THE ENTERTAINER WILL SMITH JOKE AT OSCARS AFTER-PARTY… ‘I’m Smacking Back!!!’

Cedric the Entertainer made Will Smith the butt of a joke at an Oscars after-party … keeping Jada Pinkett Smith‘s name out of his mouth, and warning Will impersonators. Read More

WILL SMITH ACADEMY OPENS FORMAL REVIEW OF OSCARS SLAP… Condemns His Violence

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences isn’t dropping Sunday night’s Oscars incident with Will Smith and Chris Rock … opening a formal review of what went down and further condemning Will’s actions. Read More

Oscars Producer Will Packer Says the Will Smith Slap was ‘A Very Painful Moment for Me’

Will Packer says that while he made lighthearted remarks about the infamous slap that took place at the 2022 Oscars, it was no laughing matter. Read More

CHRIS ROCK HASN’T SPOKEN TO WILL SMITH …Didn’t Know Jada Has Alopecia

A source in Diddy’s camp tells us he never claimed Chris and Will met up — he spoke with them individually — and then reiterated what he said on stage, the two are brothers and “it’s all love.” Read More

CELEB DESIGNER SHEILA BRIDGES WILL & CHRIS PLAYED INTO STEREOTYPES… ‘A Loss All Around’

While everyone’s busy choosing sides after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock … Sheila Bridges says she’s disappointed in both of ’em, because their actions reinforced stereotypes about Black men. Read More

Diddy, Nicki Minaj, 50 Cent And More React To Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock At The Oscars

More than a few entertainment industry peers have spoken on the shocking moment. See what they had to say: Read More

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Officially Signs The “Don’t Say Gay” Bill Into Law

Following its approval in the Florida House earlier this month, state Governor Ron DeSantis officially signed the highly controversial ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill into law as he was surrounded by elementary school children. Read More

President Biden Moves To Enact 20 Percent Minimum Tax On Households Worth $100 Million And Up

For decades many working class Americans have called on the government to hurl more tax increases to the extremely wealthy—and based on President Biden’s new initiative, that could be a possibility very soon. Read More

Kim Kardashian Says She’s “Really Sorry” If Her Viral Advice To Business Women Was Received As A Blanket Statement

Kim Kardashian has decided to add context to her viral advice for women in business. In an exclusive interview with ‘Good Morning America,’ Kim not only explained her advice, but apologized for causing offense. She made it crystal to co-anchor Robin Roberts that her advice was not to diminish or generalize working women. Read More

Latto Earns First U.S. Number One On iTunes With ‘Big Energy’ Remix Featuring Mariah Carey

Less than 24 hours and Latto has earned her first number one on iTunes with the recent release of the ‘Big Energy’ remix featuring Mariah Carey! Read More

Two Young Cousins Are Fatally Shot After Live Video Shows Them Playing With A Gun—12-Year-Old Girl Accidentally Shoots Her Cousin Then Herself

Authorities in St. Louis are currently investigating an incident that took place over the weekend, which left two young cousins deceased. The incident was captured during a live stream, which captured the final moments of their lives. Read More

The Weeknd, Billie Eilish, and More Participating in Ukraine Social Media Rally That Aims to Raise Billions in Aid

The Weeknd, Billie Eilish, and Pharrell Williams are among a number of celebrities who will participate in a social media rally urging for tangible support for Ukraine. Read More

Las Vegas Man Awarded $8M Settlement After Casino Served Him Chemicals Instead of Beer

In Las Vegas, a jury has awarded a special education teacher an $8 million settlement after he was permanently injured from being served cleaning chemicals instead of beer at a casino bar. Read More

Anthony Anderson’s Wife Files for Divorce…Again, Five Years After Reconciliation

Anthony Anderson‘s wife, Alvina Anderson, has filed for divorce from the actor again. Read More

Tiffany Haddish Comments on Will Smith Smacking Chris Rock, Says the Moment Was “Beautiful”

Like everyone else, Tiffany Haddish wanted to share her thoughts on Will smacking Chris last night, and she said the moment was “beautiful.” Read More

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian Spotted Together at Son’s Soccer Game

Ok, well things seemed to have taken a turn in a good direction for Kim Kardashian and her ex Kanye West. Read More

Beyoncé Wore 400 Carats of Diamonds and a $4K Tennis Ball Bag at 2022 Oscars

Beyoncé stunned at the Oscars in not one, but two tennis-themed ensembles — all while dripping in diamonds. Read More

Jennifer Hudson’s Ex Auctions Off Her Engagement Ring Nearly 5 Years After Split

From fiancé to financier. Read More

Khloe Kardashian Allegedly Dating Again & Is Over Her Split From Tristan Thompson

It looks like Khloe Kardashian is happily moving on! Read More

Family Of 8th Grader Who Sadly Fell To His Death From Orlando Thrill Ride Hires Ben Crump As Attorney

A Missouri family recently hired famed attorney Ben Crump after losing their teenage son during a trip to the amusement park. Read More

