Jazmine Sullivan’s ‘Heaux Tales’ Snagged Her A Grammy [VIDEO]

Jazmine Sullivan's 'Heaux Tales' Snagged Her A Grammy

64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Press Room

Source: Mindy Small / Getty

An old school saying is ‘you can’t make a ‘HO’ a housewife’, however if you fancy it up a little bit you can turn a ‘Heaux’ into a masterpiece and Jazmine Sullivan made a  ‘Heaux Tale’s’ into a Best R&B Album that parlayed her a Grammy Award Sunday night at the 2022 Grammy Awards Ceremony held in Vegas.

What happens in Vegas is supposed to stay in Vegas, but that doesn’t apply to Jazmine Sullivan who prior to last night had been nominated for a Grammy numerous times, but no cigars however her hard work was finally recognized as the 34 year old Philly native who busted on the music scene by busting out the windows out of a car with lions, tigers and bears in 2008, walked away with not only her first Grammy award, she snagged two.

Congratulations are in order as Jazmine Sullivan won her first Grammy for Best R&B Performance for “Pick Up Your Feelings.” (which tied with Silk Sonic’s “Leave the Door Open,”) before beating out fellow nominees Leon Bridges, H.E.R., Jon Batiste, and Snoh Aalegra for ‘Best R&B Album’ with ‘Heaux Tale’s’.

“I think that I wrote this project to deal with my own shame and un-forgiveness around some of the decisions that I made in my twenties that weren’t favorable,” -Jazmine Sullivan

Take a listen to Jazmine Sullivan’s acceptance speech below.

2022 Grammy Awards , Heaux Tale's , Jazmine Sullivan

