Lee Daniels Apologizes To Mo’Nique In a Tear Jerking Moment [VIDEO]

CLOSE

The beef has been going on since Mo’Nique took home an Oscar for the movie ‘Precious’ but after rapper/producer, Power Universe King, 50 Cent, recently pulled out his strap, then Will Smith laid out a slap during The Oscars finally the much needed apology from Lee Daniels has came.

Life is too short and none of us are getting younger and if 2020 has done anything it has given us perspective, so Friday night at Mo’Nique’s comedy show in Staten Island, New York Mo’Nique shocked the house and brought out as a surprise guest … Lee Daniels…then the ‘Empire’ film director, producer, and screenwriter, Lee Daniels did something that Mo’Nique had waited 13 year for…an apology, during a tear jerking moment.

“I am so sorry for hurting you in any way that I did,”

Mo’Nique has been cast to replace Octavia Spencer in Daniels’ new Netflix film “Demon House”.

What the world need now, is love sweet love ♫

Take a look at Mo’Nique and Lee Daniels tear jerking moment below.

Also On 93.1 WZAK: