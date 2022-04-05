Nas Receives A Standing Ovation After Lighting Up The Grammys Stage [VIDEO]

CLOSE

Nasir Jones the rapper better known as ‘Nas’ may not have historically been a favorite of the Recording Academy, but the proof is in the pudding and there is no denying that although Nas was nominated for two Grammy’s Sunday night, for his album King’s Disease, that won ‘Best Rap Album’ in 2021, King’s Disease II was up for Best Rap Album and his single “Bath Salts” featuring the late DMX and JAY-Z was nominated for Best Rap Song, losing out both categories to Tyler, The Creator‘s CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST (Best Rap Album), then Kanye West and JAY-Z‘s “Jail” Best Rap Song, Nas still ruled the Hip Hop night receiving a standing ovation after slaying the Grammy Stage.

Nas, after 28 years in the game, 16 Grammy nomination and 1 Grammy award is still a force to be reckoned with, arguably the G.O.A.T.

Nas took the Grammy stage with style and grace, in a double breasted suit then proceeded to kill, “I Can” , “Made You Look” and “One Mic” to a live band led by Grammy awarding winning Jazz musician Robert Glasper, before the 2022 Grammy audience took to their feet to give all praises to King ‘Illmatic’.

Who needs a Grammy Award when the world recognizes your greatness displayed on the Grammy Floor.

Take a look at Nas’s Grammy performance in the video below.

