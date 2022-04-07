Kandi Burruss Daughter Riley Claps Back After Her Father Said Shes Jealous

CLOSE

Co-parenting can be hard, but the one thing you never want to do is put your child in the middle and in the case of Reality Star/Grammy Award winning singer/song writer Kandi Burruss’s first baby daddy producer Block, it’s an even worse idea to put your child on blast in an interview.

In a recent interview Russell ‘Block’ Spencer, the father of Kandi Burruss’ daughter Riley, was asked about the differences in Riley’s upbringing opposed to his other children, when Block expressed that all of his children were born and raised in his household except for Riley who he believes is jealous. According to Block their were only a few years in Riley’s teens when she was missing from his life and that Kandi putting him on child support was part of the problem, but that he and Riley are in a good place now.

“I’ve got an accomplished name, [and I gave my kids who lived with me] a lot of stuff. And I think it’s a lot of jealousy because Riley wasn’t in that situation because her mom put me on child support.”

Kandi responded to Block’s interview in a post saying:

“Don’t BLOCK your blessings by not doing right by your children.”

What child wants to see their self being talked about on social media? NONE!! Most teens would find all of this upsetting including Riley who is now a college student, studying in New York, so Riley made a comment on the TSR post of Block’s interview with a message of her own to her father.

My mom and I always try to take the high road. But honestly it’s really upsetting that I constantly have to see you badmouthing us publicly. I was blessed to be raised in a household where my mom provided the best life I could have. No jealousy here. I would appreciate it if you could stop talking about us.

So much for Block being in a good space with his daughter Riley. But you know what, she is right.

Take a look and listen below

Also On 93.1 WZAK: