Lee Daniels Say’s He’s Not Upset With Jussie Smollett But Confused

Build Presents Lee Daniels & Jussie Smollett Discussing Their Show "Empire"

As parents we raise our children the best we can, we pray over them then cast them out into a world that we hope they will be safe from harm from.  When something happens to our children we will be their ride or die, even if that something that happened might be their fault.  We still stand by their side and support them.  In the case of actor Jussie Smollett his real family is still riding with him through thick and thin maintaining his innocence the alleged hate crime hoax that went down on a downtown Chicago street.   Jussie Smollett’s ‘Empire’ family even still supports him, including director Lee Daniels but he can’t deny that he is confused.

When Jussie Smollett originally said he was attacked Lee Daniels took to social media and was livid about the alleged hate crime.   Now that the dust is settling, although Jussie Smollett is no where near out of the woods, Lee Daniels was asked in a recent interview was he upset with Jussie when Lee Daniels responded that he wasn’t upset but he is confused.

“I was. I was confused,”  “He says it didn’t happen so I have to believe him because he says it didn’t happen,” “So I have to believe him that he believes that it didn’t happen.” “I have to believe because that’s the boy that I cast and that’s the boy that I love,” … “He was me.”

From there the interview became very emotional for Lee Daniels.

Take a look and listen below

