The Bijou Star Files: Russell Wilson’s Not Square He’s Got ‘Line’ Game

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, April 7, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Clip of Russell Wilson Revealing the “Line” He Used to Pull Ciara Resurfaces Following ‘Square’ Claims

While many women have been studying the prayer Ciara used to find the man of her dreams, we finally find out what Russell Wilson said to his now wife to steal her heart. Read More

FLOYD MAYWEATHER RETURNING TO BOXING RING… Fighting On Dubai Helipad In May

Floyd Mayweather ain’t done just yet … TBE is returning to the ring in May for an exhibition boxing match on a literal helicopter landing pad in Dubai, Read More

THE KIDD CREOLE RAP LEGEND CONVICTED OF MANSLAUGHTER

The Kidd Creole — a rap pioneer from Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five — has been convicted in the stabbing death of a homeless man. Read More

KANYE WEST LEFT $8M BEHIND By Quitting Coachella

Kanye West is already a very wealthy man, but his bailing on Coachella left an enormous amount of money on the table … millions and millions of dollars. Read More

BIG BUST TWO MEN NABBED WITH ENOUGH FENTANYL TO KILL 4.7 MIL PEOPLE

Two men have been hit with several felony charges in Southern California, after police say they found enough fentanyl to kill 4.7 million people … in one of the largest busts the county has seen in 16 years. Read More

TORY LANEZ I’VE GOT ALOPECIA, TOO …Addresses Bald Spot Jokes

Tory Lanez is sticking up for his hair, telling the world his alopecia is to blame for the bald spot on the back of his head … something that’s been the focus of recent jokes online. Read More

CAITLYN JENNER KIM INTRO’D ME TO PETE …’Seemed So Happy’

Add Caitlyn Jenner to the list of family members Kim Kardashian‘s introduced to Pete Davidson … bringing him to Malibu for an official face-to-face. Read More

KOURTNEY K & TRAVIS BARKER VIVA LAS VEGAS!!!First Pics Of Wedding Ceremony

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are VERY much a couple in love … check out the pics of their late-night Las Vegas wedding ceremony. Read More

COACHELLA 2022 Swedish House Mafia & The Weeknd SUNDAY HEADLINERS

The honchos at Coachella have found their replacement act to fill Kanye‘s slot as headliner for the biggest night of the festival — The Weeknd will join Swedish House Mafia. Read More

WILL SMITH COPS DIDN’T SEE THE SLAP …But Citizen’s Arrest Was on the Table

There’s growing anger toward the LAPD for not arresting Will Smith on the spot even after Chris Rock said he didn’t want Will busted — but fact is, there were only 2 ways cops could have taken Will out of the Dolby Theater in cuffs. Read More

T.I. Shares A Positive Message About Comedian Lauren Knight As He Wishes Her Well (Update)

By now, many of you have seen the viral video of T.I. getting a few things off of his chest at a recent comedy show in Atlanta after a fellow comic made a joke about the previous sexual assault allegations against him. Read More

(Update) Minnesota Officers Won’t Be Charged In No-Knock Warrant Killing Of Amir Locke

Minnesota prosecutors will not charge police officers who fatally shot Amir Locke while serving a no-knock warrant in February. Read More

Governor Greg Abbott Announces Charter Buses Will Transport Illegal Immigrants Entering Texas To Washington, D.C.

When it comes to Texas, Governor Greg Abbott will do something to make people talk. Governor Abbott is making efforts to remove illegal immigrants from the state. However, it’s where he is sending them that is questionable. Read More

Ed Sheeran Speaks Out After Winning “Shape of You” Copyright Lawsuit: ‘Coincidence Is Bound to Happen’

Ed Sheeran came out victorious in his years-long legal fight over “Shape of You.” Read More

Steph Curry Reacts to LeBron James Saying He Wants to Play With Him

Stephen Curry responded to LeBron James revealing on this week’s episode of The Shop that he would love to play with the Golden State Warriors star guard during an appearance on 95.7 The Game Wednesday. Read More

High School Student Arrested After Math Homework Found in Getaway Car Connects Him to Deadly Home Invasion

An 18-year-old Las Vegas student was arrested for a deadly home invasion after he left his math homework behind in the getaway vehicle, helping authorities identify him, Read More

Toddler Accidentally Shoots 4-Year-Old Sister While Sitting Inside Car

A toddler accidentally fatally shot his 4-year-old sister while sitting inside a cat at a gas station in Pennsylvania. Read More

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Apologizes To LeBron James; Says It Wasn’t His Intent to Criticize Him

Six-time NBA champion Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has apologized and clarified his comments about LebronJames following his observation Read More

50 Cent Hired A Private Investigator To Find “Love & Hip Hop” Star Teairra Mari

50 Cent wants his money. The multimillionaire has reportedly hired a private investigator to locate former reality TV star Teairra Mari who still owes him $50k. Read More

Jay-Z Claps Back at Faizon Love’s Claim That His Drug Dealing Past Was Fake

Jay-Z took shots at Faizon Love nearly two years after the actor claimed that the billionaire mogul exaggerated stories of his drug-dealing past. Read More

DJ Khaled To Be Honored With a Hollywood Walk of Fame Star This Month

It won’t be long until super-producer DJ Khaled joins the long list of A-listers whose names appear on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Read More

Kanye West, Drake & Eminem Among Artists Whose YouTube Channels Were Hacked

Multiple artists were the victim of a YouTube hack that found their channels bombarded with unauthorized videos. Read More

Kim Kardashian Says She and Kanye West ‘Will Always Be Family,’ Champions Ex ‘Speaking His Truth’ [Video]

Kim Kardashian is speaking out about her messy public divorce from Kanye West. Read More

James Corden, Nicki Minaj Return with ‘Carpool Karaoke’ After 2-Year Pause: ‘It Was So Joyous’

James Corden’s “Carpool Karaoke” is back on “The Late Late Show” after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic — and now he’s happy to be back in the driver’s seat. Read More

The Weeknd Demands Kanye West’s $8.5M Coachella Paycheck, Threatens to Pull Out

Coachella thought it could get The Weeknd for cheap — but he isn’t having it! Read More

Sheryl Lee Ralph Says She Was Fired From a TV Pilot for Not Being ‘Black Enough’

Sheryl Lee Ralph is a standout (among many) in ABC’s hit sitcom ‘Abbott Elementary’, but there was also a time she was dropped from a TV pilot because a producer told her she wasn’t “Black enough.” Read More

Wendy Williams is ‘Ready for Court’ Amid Wells Fargo Lawsuit Battle

Wendy Williams is gearing up to fight Wells Fargo in the battle for her finances. Read More

Sacramento Mass Shooting Suspect Reportedly Released Early From 10-Year Prison Sentence

The second suspect arrested in the deadly Sacramento mass shooting posed with a handgun in a Facebook Live video hours before the carnage began, law-enforcement officials said Tuesday. Read More

Courtney B. Vance Says He Once Prevented Angela Basset From Will Smith Slap-Like Controversy [Video]

Courtney B. Vance is recalling a time when he had to encourage his wife Angela Bassett to “just keep walking.” Read More

Serena Williams Reflects on Near-Death Childbirth Experience: “No One Was Really Listening…” [Photo]

Serena Williams saved her own life during a near-death experience. Read More

NeNe Leakes Claims She Has Been Blacklisted, Posts Message About Supporting Black Women

NeNe Leakes is gaining attention after making serious changes to her Instagram page. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 55, described herself as “blacklisted” in her biography and shared a call to action to “support black women.” Read More

Magic Johnson Recalls Time He Invited Michael Jackson To A Lakers Game & Fans Went ‘Crazy’: We Had To Stop The Game To Get Him Out

Magic Johnson‘s fame as a basketball player has afforded him many opportunities, including the chance to hang out with the late King of Pop Michael Jackson. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: