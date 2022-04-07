- CLE
Mayor Justin Bibb Wants To Expunge More Than 4,000 Marijuana Convictions

If rapper Nas ruled the world he would open every cell in Attica send’m to Africa, If we ruled the world in Cleveland we would expunge marijuana convictions and send them to a Marijuana Dispensary nearest you.  Which version of ‘If I Ruled The World’ does Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb like, the original or the remix?  If we had to guess Mayor Bibb probably loves the Nas version featuring Lauryn Hill however he might be feeling The Sam Sylk Show featuring Bijou Star remix because it is being reported that Mayor Justin Bibb has filed a motion to expunge the record of more than 4,000 people convicted of minor marijuana possession cases.

In a statement Mayor Justin Bibb had this to say:

“We are seeing progress in Washington on this issue but it’s slow. There are immediate steps we can take right now in Cleveland to clear the names of over 4,000 residents who deserve a fresh start,”  “This is just one way we can make progress on criminal justice reform to balance the scales and remove barriers to employment and re-entry.”

