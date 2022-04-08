- CLE
Cleveland Brothers Stop Mother From Throwing Toddler in Front of Truck

According to WOIO, A pair of brothers in Cleveland were working on their beer truck one afternoon when they noticed something crazy – a mother attempting to throw her toddler in front of their moving truck.

This all went down on March 31st near Quincy Ave and East 55th.

They took quick action. They were able to remove the child from his mother and get him to a nearby school security guard. The boy’s grandfather eventually showed up and he was allowed to leave with him.

Police statements say that the mother appeared to be undergoing some sort of mental health crisis. She was taken to St. Vincent Charity Hospital for further evaluation.

According to CMHA police, a criminal investigation has been launched.

