Folks Is Mad About A Church ‘Fasting from Whiteness’ for Lent [VIDEO]

CLOSE

Everybody is not singing in unison to ‘may the church say amen’ ♫

If one thing is for sure, if a person doesn’t step foot in a church all year long, they will be in their best and in attendance on Easter Sunday. Another thing even people that don’t know what Lent is or go to church usually say they are giving up something for 46 days for Lent with meat being the number one give up. This year, Lent is from March 2, 2022 to April 14, 2022 and folks are in an uproar as it is being reported that a church in Chicago is fasting from ‘whiteness’ for Lent, and some folks are not saying Amen about it.

First United Church of Oak Park notified church members in March that they would fast from whiteness, and will do so by not performing songs or hymns written or composed by white people instead they would showcase the voices and music of Black, indigenous and other people of color. First United Church of Oak Park lead pastor, Reverend John Edgerton who happens to be white say’s:

“We at First United love the diversity of this community in Oak Park, we love the racial and economic diversity, the bringing together people who are not the same, and that is what America is supposed to be about,”

Reverend Edgerton also say’s that First United Church of Oak Park has received 1,000 hateful messages of “white supremacist backlash,”, but he is going to keep on, keeping on.

Take a look at the video below and give us your thoughts.

Also On 93.1 WZAK: