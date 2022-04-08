The Bijou Star Files: Jussie Smolletts May Be Getting A $10 Mil Book Solid

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, April 8, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.
Jussie Smollett Could Land $10 Million Book Deal Over Hate Crime Scandal, Actor Reportedly Having Financial Problems Following Guilty Verdict
One thing is for certain, people love a good scandal and are sometimes willing to pay big bucks for the inside scoop! Read More
DR. JILL BIDEN SECURITY DETAIL OFFERED GIFTS …From Alleged Fake Federal Agents!!!
Members of Jill Biden‘s security detail are under investigation after they were offered lavish gifts from 2 men allegedly posing as federal agents … and prosecutors say those gifts included firearms and rent-free apartments. Read More
KENAN THOMPSON & WIFE CALL IT QUITS AFTER 11 YEARS OF MARRIAGE
‘SNL’ star Kenan Thompson and his wife Christina Evangeline have made the difficult decision to end their marriage after nearly 15 years together … 11 of which they were married. Read More
KRIS JENNER RECALLS CAITLYN JENNER’S TRANSITION …’It Was A Big Shock’
Kris Jenner has clearly evolved in her feelings toward Caitlyn Jenner … because she herself is saying she understands Caitlyn’s transition in ways that escaped her when they broke up. Read More
Magic Johnson Says He Changed For The Better After His Son EJ Came Out As Gay: “A Lot Of People Don’t Love That I Love My Son”
As one of the most prominent basketball players in the world, Magic Johnson is no stranger to scrutiny! Read More
Two Additional Coaches Join Brian Flores’ Lawsuit Against The NFL For Racial Discrimination In The Hiring Process
Back in February, former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores filed a lawsuit against the NFL and three teams as he alleged that there was racial discrimination implemented into the hiring process, as well as with his firing in Miami. Now two more coaches have joined in on the lawsuit. Read More
50 Cent Trolls Starz Again, Ropes ‘Extra’ Host Billy Bush Into Feud With Network
50 Cent continued his one-sided social media trolling on Starz with a series of Instagram posts involving network CEO Jeffery Hirsch and Extra host Billy Bush. Read More
Man Arrested for Allegedly Raping Woman After Posing as Rideshare Driver at Miami Airport
Florida man Fernando Avila Hernandez, 28, has been arrested on two charges of sexual battery for allegedly posing as a rideshare driver and raping a woman he picked up, Read More
Elementary School Students Treated for Eating Marijuana Edibles After Classmate Mistakenly Brought Them In
More than a dozen children were medically evaluated this week after mistakenly consuming THC-infused edibles. Read More
T.I. Shares 9-Minute Video With Lauren Knight Showing They’ve Squashed Feud, Comedian Says She Never Got $1 Million
T.I. and comedian Lauren Knight came together on Instagram after footage of their verbal clash during Knight’s stand-up show went viral. Read More
Friends Speak Out After Man Fatally Stabbed at Miami Condo, Alleged ‘OnlyFans Model’ Girlfriend Reportedly Detained
Friends are speaking out after a 27-year-old Texas man was fatally stabbed at a luxury Miami condo in what local police have described as a “domestic dispute.” Read More
Man Facing Prison Time For Sex Trafficking, Forced Labor And More All While Living In Daughter’s Dorm
A man could serve 15 years in prison after being convicted of forced labor, sex trafficking students, and more, all while living in his daughter’s dorm room. Read More
Texas Middle Teacher Resigns After Putting Hand Sanitizer On Student’s Hands And Lighting Them On Fire During Science Experiment; Student Suffers Third-Degree Burns
A Texas middle school teacher has resigned after she put hand sanitizer on a student’s hands and lit them on fire during a school science experiment, resulting in the child being burned. Read More
Son Fatally Stabbed Father After He Refused to Pay for Groceries
Police in Arizona arrested a man they say admitted to fatally stabbing his father after refusing to pay for the son’s groceries. Read More
Steph Curry Responds After LeBron James Says He’d Like To Play Alongside Him In Basketball: “I’m Good Right Now” [Video]
Steph Curry seemingly say he’s okay with not having the opportunity to play alongside LeBron James: “I’m good right now.” Read More
August Alsina Says He’s Abstaining From Sex To Harness His Energy
August Alsina reveals that he’s abstaining from sex and the reason may be a little shocking. Read More
Monica And Her Ex C-Murder All Smiles In Photos Of Their Reunion In Prison [Photo]
Monica continues to show her support to her former boyfriend C-Murder, who has been put behind bars. Recently, the singer visited the rapper in jail and the two looked happy together in photos from their reunion. Read More
Tiny Defends T.I. After He Calls A Comic ‘B***H’ In Angry Video: ‘Not Worth A Million’ [Photos]
The Harrises are known to fiercely defend their family and T.I.’s wife Tiny did just that. Read More
Kim Kardashian Confesses A Dirty Little Secret: Cleaning Makes Her Horny
It looks like Pete Davidson isn’t the only topic that makes Kim Kardashian aroused. Read More
Meagan Good & DeVon Franklin Finalize Divorce Details, Neither Will Pay Spousal Support
Things are moving forward in the legal split between Meagan Good and her estranged husband DeVon Franklin. Read More
Nick Cannon’s Ex Jessica White Is Ready To Become A Mom Following Previous Miscarriage: I Want My Tiny Human Here With Me Right Now
TV personality and fashion model Jessica White, 37, is seemingly ready to tackle motherhood and her career at the same time. Read More
LeToya Luckett Speaks On ‘Greatest Lesson Learned’ Following Split From Destiny’s Child: You Don’t Have To Shrink Yourself To Be Good At Your Role [VIDEO]
Entertainer LeToya Luckett, 41, is opening up about how her confidence was affected following her departure from the R&B girl group “Destiny’s Child,” two decades ago. Read More
Kanye West, Lil Nas X, Drake, Michael Jackson, And Others Hacked On YouTube
On Tuesday, April 5, a hacker got a hold of YouTube pages belonging to some of the world’s biggest artists. Read More
Federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate gets OK from appeals court
An appeals court reversed a lower court ruling and upheld President Joe Biden’s mandate that all federal workers must receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Read More
FATAL MIAMI STABBING VIDEO SHOWS IG MODEL COVERED IN BLOOD …After Boyfriend’s Fatal Stabbing
New video showing the bloody aftermath of a domestic disturbance in Miami, which ended with one man being stabbed to death and a woman covered in blood. Read More
