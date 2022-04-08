The Bijou Star Files: Jussie Smolletts May Be Getting A $10 Mil Book Solid

CLOSE

Jussie Smollett Could Land $10 Million Book Deal Over Hate Crime Scandal, Actor Reportedly Having Financial Problems Following Guilty Verdict

One thing is for certain, people love a good scandal and are sometimes willing to pay big bucks for the inside scoop! Read More

DR. JILL BIDEN SECURITY DETAIL OFFERED GIFTS …From Alleged Fake Federal Agents!!!

Members of Jill Biden‘s security detail are under investigation after they were offered lavish gifts from 2 men allegedly posing as federal agents … and prosecutors say those gifts included firearms and rent-free apartments. Read More

KENAN THOMPSON & WIFE CALL IT QUITS AFTER 11 YEARS OF MARRIAGE

‘SNL’ star Kenan Thompson and his wife Christina Evangeline have made the difficult decision to end their marriage after nearly 15 years together … 11 of which they were married. Read More

KRIS JENNER RECALLS CAITLYN JENNER’S TRANSITION …’It Was A Big Shock’

Kris Jenner has clearly evolved in her feelings toward Caitlyn Jenner … because she herself is saying she understands Caitlyn’s transition in ways that escaped her when they broke up. Read More

Magic Johnson Says He Changed For The Better After His Son EJ Came Out As Gay: “A Lot Of People Don’t Love That I Love My Son”

As one of the most prominent basketball players in the world, Magic Johnson is no stranger to scrutiny! Read More

Two Additional Coaches Join Brian Flores’ Lawsuit Against The NFL For Racial Discrimination In The Hiring Process

Back in February, former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores filed a lawsuit against the NFL and three teams as he alleged that there was racial discrimination implemented into the hiring process, as well as with his firing in Miami. Now two more coaches have joined in on the lawsuit. Read More

50 Cent Trolls Starz Again, Ropes ‘Extra’ Host Billy Bush Into Feud With Network

50 Cent continued his one-sided social media trolling on Starz with a series of Instagram posts involving network CEO Jeffery Hirsch and Extra host Billy Bush. Read More

Man Arrested for Allegedly Raping Woman After Posing as Rideshare Driver at Miami Airport

Florida man Fernando Avila Hernandez, 28, has been arrested on two charges of sexual battery for allegedly posing as a rideshare driver and raping a woman he picked up, Read More

Elementary School Students Treated for Eating Marijuana Edibles After Classmate Mistakenly Brought Them In

More than a dozen children were medically evaluated this week after mistakenly consuming THC-infused edibles. Read More

T.I. Shares 9-Minute Video With Lauren Knight Showing They’ve Squashed Feud, Comedian Says She Never Got $1 Million

T.I. and comedian Lauren Knight came together on Instagram after footage of their verbal clash during Knight’s stand-up show went viral. Read More

Friends Speak Out After Man Fatally Stabbed at Miami Condo, Alleged ‘OnlyFans Model’ Girlfriend Reportedly Detained

Friends are speaking out after a 27-year-old Texas man was fatally stabbed at a luxury Miami condo in what local police have described as a “domestic dispute.” Read More

Man Facing Prison Time For Sex Trafficking, Forced Labor And More All While Living In Daughter’s Dorm

A man could serve 15 years in prison after being convicted of forced labor, sex trafficking students, and more, all while living in his daughter’s dorm room. Read More

Texas Middle Teacher Resigns After Putting Hand Sanitizer On Student’s Hands And Lighting Them On Fire During Science Experiment; Student Suffers Third-Degree Burns

A Texas middle school teacher has resigned after she put hand sanitizer on a student’s hands and lit them on fire during a school science experiment, resulting in the child being burned. Read More

Son Fatally Stabbed Father After He Refused to Pay for Groceries

Police in Arizona arrested a man they say admitted to fatally stabbing his father after refusing to pay for the son’s groceries. Read More

Steph Curry Responds After LeBron James Says He’d Like To Play Alongside Him In Basketball: “I’m Good Right Now” [Video]

Steph Curry seemingly say he’s okay with not having the opportunity to play alongside LeBron James: “I’m good right now.” Read More

August Alsina Says He’s Abstaining From Sex To Harness His Energy

August Alsina reveals that he’s abstaining from sex and the reason may be a little shocking. Read More

Monica And Her Ex C-Murder All Smiles In Photos Of Their Reunion In Prison [Photo]

Monica continues to show her support to her former boyfriend C-Murder, who has been put behind bars. Recently, the singer visited the rapper in jail and the two looked happy together in photos from their reunion. Read More

Tiny Defends T.I. After He Calls A Comic ‘B***H’ In Angry Video: ‘Not Worth A Million’ [Photos]

The Harrises are known to fiercely defend their family and T.I.’s wife Tiny did just that. Read More

Kim Kardashian Confesses A Dirty Little Secret: Cleaning Makes Her Horny

It looks like Pete Davidson isn’t the only topic that makes Kim Kardashian aroused. Read More

Meagan Good & DeVon Franklin Finalize Divorce Details, Neither Will Pay Spousal Support

Things are moving forward in the legal split between Meagan Good and her estranged husband DeVon Franklin. Read More

Nick Cannon’s Ex Jessica White Is Ready To Become A Mom Following Previous Miscarriage: I Want My Tiny Human Here With Me Right Now

TV personality and fashion model Jessica White , 37, is seemingly ready to tackle motherhood and her career at the same time. Read More

LeToya Luckett Speaks On ‘Greatest Lesson Learned’ Following Split From Destiny’s Child: You Don’t Have To Shrink Yourself To Be Good At Your Role [VIDEO]

Entertainer LeToya Luckett , 41, is opening up about how her confidence was affected following her departure from the R&B girl group “Destiny’s Child,” two decades ago. Read More

Kanye West, Lil Nas X, Drake, Michael Jackson, And Others Hacked On YouTube

On Tuesday, April 5, a hacker got a hold of YouTube pages belonging to some of the world’s biggest artists. Read More

Federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate gets OK from appeals court

An appeals court reversed a lower court ruling and upheld President Joe Biden’s mandate that all federal workers must receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Read More

FATAL MIAMI STABBING VIDEO SHOWS IG MODEL COVERED IN BLOOD …After Boyfriend’s Fatal Stabbing

New video showing the bloody aftermath of a domestic disturbance in Miami, which ended with one man being stabbed to death and a woman covered in blood. Read More

